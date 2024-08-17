iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nayara Energy Ltd Share Price

262.9
(-0.04%)
Feb 9, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Nayara Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refineries

Open

260.5

Prev. Close

263

Turnover(Lac.)

532.51

Day's High

263.25

Day's Low

260.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39,766.11

P/E

3.29

EPS

79.9

Divi. Yield

0

Nayara Energy Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Nayara Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nayara Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:48 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.14%

Foreign: 0.13%

Indian: 96.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 2.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nayara Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,507.2

1,507.2

1,507.2

1,507.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42,059.8

29,126.3

20,241

19,177.9

Net Worth

43,567

30,633.5

21,748.2

20,685.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

85,652.7

70,861.4

60,869.05

52,596.86

yoy growth (%)

20.87

16.41

15.72

-36.78

Raw materials

-74,931.4

-59,627.08

-48,609.69

-42,418.91

As % of sales

87.48

84.14

79.85

80.64

Employee costs

-688.1

-467.44

-421.7

-319.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

140.6

2,469.63

5,741.01

3,751.29

Depreciation

-2,980.6

-1,403.09

-1,680.99

-1,573.19

Tax paid

1,798.9

-282.37

-954.28

-1,498.85

Working capital

78.19

-10,196.27

-4,396.17

6,605.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.87

16.41

15.72

-36.78

Op profit growth

-9.87

-33.5

45.81

20.7

EBIT growth

-47.95

-45.09

47.76

28.49

Net profit growth

429.56

-110.49

-307.43

-15.3

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2010

Gross Sales

1,19,690.2

87,500.6

82,983

98,353

42,402

Excise Duty

25,801.4

24,759.6

0

0

5,083

Net Sales

93,888.8

62,741

82,983

98,353

37,319

Other Operating Income

0

0

223

249

124

Other Income

314.6

1,065

1,026

949

91

View Annually Results

Nayara Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Reliance Industries Ltd

RELIANCE

1,251.15

46.3516,93,373.027,7130.41,30,108387.45

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

IOC

138.14

13.261,95,155.51180.018.471,73,847.58123.66

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

BPCL

296.4

9.061,28,571.612,397.236.981,02,790.39175.89

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

HINDPETRO

413.05

20.1787,910.99631.185.0899,413.16189.01

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

MRPL

149.53

28.6526,157.54-682.322.0124,967.8770.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nayara Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Mayank Bhargava

Independent Director

Naina Lal Kidwai

Independent Director

Deepak Kapoor

Nominee

Krzysztof Zielicki Antoni

Nominee

Chin Hwee Tan

Nominee

Jonathan Kollek

Chairman

Charles Anthony Fountain

Nominee

Alexander Romanov

Director (Refineries)

Prasad Krishna Panicker

Director

Avril Conroy

Director

Victoria Cunningham

Nominee

Alexey Lizunov

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nayara Energy Ltd

Summary

Essar Oil Ltd is a fully integrated oil & gas company of international scale with a strong presence across the hydrocarbon value chain. The company is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas, refining of crude oil, and marketing of petroleum products. The company has a global portfolio of onshore and offshore oil and gas blocks, with about 45,000 sq km available for exploration. They have over 676,000 bpsd (barrels per stream day) of global crude-refining capacity (Vadinar+Stanlow+Kenya), which includes the 80,000-bpsd refinery of Kenya Petroleum Refineries. The company is aggressively growing their presence in the exploration and onshore oil and gas blocks as well as coal bed methane blocks (CBM) in Asia, Africa and Australia.The company serves retail customers through a modern, countrywide network of over 1,400 operational retail outlets with over 250 outlets in various stages of construction. They were the first private Indian company to enter petro retailing, looking beyond urban markets and reaching out to consumers in Indias heartland. They offer a wide range of products to bulk customers in the industrial and transport sectors. They have product offtake and infrastructure sharing agreements with oil PSUs, namely Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). They have received approvals to supply Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to the Indian Armed Forces.Essar Oil Ltd was incorporated
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Nayara Energy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.