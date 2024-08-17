Summary

Essar Oil Ltd is a fully integrated oil & gas company of international scale with a strong presence across the hydrocarbon value chain. The company is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas, refining of crude oil, and marketing of petroleum products. The company has a global portfolio of onshore and offshore oil and gas blocks, with about 45,000 sq km available for exploration. They have over 676,000 bpsd (barrels per stream day) of global crude-refining capacity (Vadinar+Stanlow+Kenya), which includes the 80,000-bpsd refinery of Kenya Petroleum Refineries. The company is aggressively growing their presence in the exploration and onshore oil and gas blocks as well as coal bed methane blocks (CBM) in Asia, Africa and Australia.The company serves retail customers through a modern, countrywide network of over 1,400 operational retail outlets with over 250 outlets in various stages of construction. They were the first private Indian company to enter petro retailing, looking beyond urban markets and reaching out to consumers in Indias heartland. They offer a wide range of products to bulk customers in the industrial and transport sectors. They have product offtake and infrastructure sharing agreements with oil PSUs, namely Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). They have received approvals to supply Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to the Indian Armed Forces.Essar Oil Ltd was incorporated

