SectorRefineries
Open₹260.5
Prev. Close₹263
Turnover(Lac.)₹532.51
Day's High₹263.25
Day's Low₹260.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39,766.11
P/E3.29
EPS79.9
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,507.2
1,507.2
1,507.2
1,507.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42,059.8
29,126.3
20,241
19,177.9
Net Worth
43,567
30,633.5
21,748.2
20,685.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
85,652.7
70,861.4
60,869.05
52,596.86
yoy growth (%)
20.87
16.41
15.72
-36.78
Raw materials
-74,931.4
-59,627.08
-48,609.69
-42,418.91
As % of sales
87.48
84.14
79.85
80.64
Employee costs
-688.1
-467.44
-421.7
-319.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
140.6
2,469.63
5,741.01
3,751.29
Depreciation
-2,980.6
-1,403.09
-1,680.99
-1,573.19
Tax paid
1,798.9
-282.37
-954.28
-1,498.85
Working capital
78.19
-10,196.27
-4,396.17
6,605.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.87
16.41
15.72
-36.78
Op profit growth
-9.87
-33.5
45.81
20.7
EBIT growth
-47.95
-45.09
47.76
28.49
Net profit growth
429.56
-110.49
-307.43
-15.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
1,19,690.2
87,500.6
82,983
98,353
42,402
Excise Duty
25,801.4
24,759.6
0
0
5,083
Net Sales
93,888.8
62,741
82,983
98,353
37,319
Other Operating Income
0
0
223
249
124
Other Income
314.6
1,065
1,026
949
91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
1,251.15
|46.35
|16,93,373.02
|7,713
|0.4
|1,30,108
|387.45
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC
138.14
|13.26
|1,95,155.51
|180.01
|8.47
|1,73,847.58
|123.66
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
BPCL
296.4
|9.06
|1,28,571.61
|2,397.23
|6.98
|1,02,790.39
|175.89
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
HINDPETRO
413.05
|20.17
|87,910.99
|631.18
|5.08
|99,413.16
|189.01
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
MRPL
149.53
|28.65
|26,157.54
|-682.32
|2.01
|24,967.87
|70.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Mayank Bhargava
Independent Director
Naina Lal Kidwai
Independent Director
Deepak Kapoor
Nominee
Krzysztof Zielicki Antoni
Nominee
Chin Hwee Tan
Nominee
Jonathan Kollek
Chairman
Charles Anthony Fountain
Nominee
Alexander Romanov
Director (Refineries)
Prasad Krishna Panicker
Director
Avril Conroy
Director
Victoria Cunningham
Nominee
Alexey Lizunov
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nayara Energy Ltd
Summary
Essar Oil Ltd is a fully integrated oil & gas company of international scale with a strong presence across the hydrocarbon value chain. The company is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas, refining of crude oil, and marketing of petroleum products. The company has a global portfolio of onshore and offshore oil and gas blocks, with about 45,000 sq km available for exploration. They have over 676,000 bpsd (barrels per stream day) of global crude-refining capacity (Vadinar+Stanlow+Kenya), which includes the 80,000-bpsd refinery of Kenya Petroleum Refineries. The company is aggressively growing their presence in the exploration and onshore oil and gas blocks as well as coal bed methane blocks (CBM) in Asia, Africa and Australia.The company serves retail customers through a modern, countrywide network of over 1,400 operational retail outlets with over 250 outlets in various stages of construction. They were the first private Indian company to enter petro retailing, looking beyond urban markets and reaching out to consumers in Indias heartland. They offer a wide range of products to bulk customers in the industrial and transport sectors. They have product offtake and infrastructure sharing agreements with oil PSUs, namely Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). They have received approvals to supply Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to the Indian Armed Forces.Essar Oil Ltd was incorporated
Read More
