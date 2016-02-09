iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nayara Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

262.9
(-0.04%)
Feb 9, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nayara Energy Ltd

Nayara Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

140.6

2,469.63

5,741.01

3,751.29

Depreciation

-2,980.6

-1,403.09

-1,680.99

-1,573.19

Tax paid

1,798.9

-282.37

-954.28

-1,498.85

Working capital

78.19

-10,196.27

-4,396.17

6,605.73

Other operating items

Operating

-962.89

-9,412.09

-1,290.43

7,284.98

Capital expenditure

20,754.4

4,023.94

-6.98

14,693.32

Free cash flow

19,791.5

-5,388.15

-1,297.42

21,978.3

Equity raised

32,555.1

32,295.58

35,554.34

19,461.88

Investing

-11,812.5

11,665.48

-992.21

-1,185.52

Financing

-5,136.3

-5,000.74

1,623.25

3,736.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

35,397.8

33,572.17

34,887.96

43,991.11

Nayara Energy Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nayara Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.