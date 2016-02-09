Nayara Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
140.6
2,469.63
5,741.01
3,751.29
Depreciation
-2,980.6
-1,403.09
-1,680.99
-1,573.19
Tax paid
1,798.9
-282.37
-954.28
-1,498.85
Working capital
78.19
-10,196.27
-4,396.17
6,605.73
Other operating items
Operating
-962.89
-9,412.09
-1,290.43
7,284.98
Capital expenditure
20,754.4
4,023.94
-6.98
14,693.32
Free cash flow
19,791.5
-5,388.15
-1,297.42
21,978.3
Equity raised
32,555.1
32,295.58
35,554.34
19,461.88
Investing
-11,812.5
11,665.48
-992.21
-1,185.52
Financing
-5,136.3
-5,000.74
1,623.25
3,736.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
35,397.8
33,572.17
34,887.96
43,991.11
