Nayara Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

262.9
(-0.04%)
Feb 9, 2016|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

85,652.7

70,861.4

60,869.05

52,596.86

yoy growth (%)

20.87

16.41

15.72

-36.78

Raw materials

-74,931.4

-59,627.08

-48,609.69

-42,418.91

As % of sales

87.48

84.14

79.85

80.64

Employee costs

-688.1

-467.44

-421.7

-319.32

As % of sales

0.8

0.65

0.69

0.6

Other costs

-5,036.5

-5,222.48

-3,499.24

-4,140.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.88

7.36

5.74

7.87

Operating profit

4,996.7

5,544.39

8,338.42

5,718.35

OPM

5.83

7.82

13.69

10.87

Depreciation

-2,980.6

-1,403.09

-1,680.99

-1,573.19

Interest expense

-2,576.1

-2,750.12

-3,765.68

-2,682.17

Other income

700.6

1,078.45

2,849.26

2,288.3

Profit before tax

140.6

2,469.63

5,741.01

3,751.29

Taxes

1,798.9

-282.37

-954.28

-1,498.85

Tax rate

1,279.44

-11.43

-16.62

-39.95

Minorities and other

0

-92.27

-2,208.49

-251.08

Adj. profit

1,939.5

2,094.99

2,578.24

2,001.36

Exceptional items

-454.4

-1,814.56

-5,251.19

-712.77

Net profit

1,485.1

280.44

-2,672.95

1,288.59

yoy growth (%)

429.56

-110.49

-307.43

-15.3

NPM

1.73

0.39

-4.39

2.44

