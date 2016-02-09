Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
85,652.7
70,861.4
60,869.05
52,596.86
yoy growth (%)
20.87
16.41
15.72
-36.78
Raw materials
-74,931.4
-59,627.08
-48,609.69
-42,418.91
As % of sales
87.48
84.14
79.85
80.64
Employee costs
-688.1
-467.44
-421.7
-319.32
As % of sales
0.8
0.65
0.69
0.6
Other costs
-5,036.5
-5,222.48
-3,499.24
-4,140.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.88
7.36
5.74
7.87
Operating profit
4,996.7
5,544.39
8,338.42
5,718.35
OPM
5.83
7.82
13.69
10.87
Depreciation
-2,980.6
-1,403.09
-1,680.99
-1,573.19
Interest expense
-2,576.1
-2,750.12
-3,765.68
-2,682.17
Other income
700.6
1,078.45
2,849.26
2,288.3
Profit before tax
140.6
2,469.63
5,741.01
3,751.29
Taxes
1,798.9
-282.37
-954.28
-1,498.85
Tax rate
1,279.44
-11.43
-16.62
-39.95
Minorities and other
0
-92.27
-2,208.49
-251.08
Adj. profit
1,939.5
2,094.99
2,578.24
2,001.36
Exceptional items
-454.4
-1,814.56
-5,251.19
-712.77
Net profit
1,485.1
280.44
-2,672.95
1,288.59
yoy growth (%)
429.56
-110.49
-307.43
-15.3
NPM
1.73
0.39
-4.39
2.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.