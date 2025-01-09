Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.85
16.33
15.72
-36.78
Op profit growth
-15.86
-18.31
45.73
20.63
EBIT growth
-33.44
-33.42
46.69
28.5
Net profit growth
330.14
-120.89
-315.06
-16.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.68
9.6
13.68
10.86
EBIT margin
4.88
8.87
15.5
12.23
Net profit margin
2.89
0.81
-4.52
2.43
RoCE
10.14
12.95
17.24
13.64
RoNW
3.33
0.8
-3.8
2.67
RoA
1.5
0.29
-1.25
0.67
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.59
3.83
0
8.73
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.8
-3.57
-28.57
-2.01
Book value per share
60.07
57.77
113.82
127.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
106.29
-13.75
-16.52
-40.1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
8.95
52.55
99.21
97.28
Inventory days
28.27
36.89
32.76
31.48
Creditor days
-61.48
-123.95
-180.28
-183.21
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.52
-1.86
-2.5
-2.39
Net debt / equity
0.39
0.91
1.32
1.57
Net debt / op. profit
1.3
2.45
2.8
5.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-87.21
-83.99
-79.85
-80.64
Employee costs
-0.81
-0.7
-0.69
-0.6
Other costs
-5.27
-5.69
-5.76
-7.87
This will be the first significant foreign investment in the Indian petrochemical sector.Read More
