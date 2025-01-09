iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nayara Energy Ltd Key Ratios

262.9
(-0.04%)
Feb 9, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nayara Energy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.85

16.33

15.72

-36.78

Op profit growth

-15.86

-18.31

45.73

20.63

EBIT growth

-33.44

-33.42

46.69

28.5

Net profit growth

330.14

-120.89

-315.06

-16.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.68

9.6

13.68

10.86

EBIT margin

4.88

8.87

15.5

12.23

Net profit margin

2.89

0.81

-4.52

2.43

RoCE

10.14

12.95

17.24

13.64

RoNW

3.33

0.8

-3.8

2.67

RoA

1.5

0.29

-1.25

0.67

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

16.59

3.83

0

8.73

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.8

-3.57

-28.57

-2.01

Book value per share

60.07

57.77

113.82

127.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

106.29

-13.75

-16.52

-40.1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

8.95

52.55

99.21

97.28

Inventory days

28.27

36.89

32.76

31.48

Creditor days

-61.48

-123.95

-180.28

-183.21

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.52

-1.86

-2.5

-2.39

Net debt / equity

0.39

0.91

1.32

1.57

Net debt / op. profit

1.3

2.45

2.8

5.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-87.21

-83.99

-79.85

-80.64

Employee costs

-0.81

-0.7

-0.69

-0.6

Other costs

-5.27

-5.69

-5.76

-7.87

Nayara Energy Ltd : related Articles

The Crack of Dawn: Nayara's $8B Petrochemical Ambitions

The Crack of Dawn: Nayara's $8B Petrochemical Ambitions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jan 2025|10:06 AM

This will be the first significant foreign investment in the Indian petrochemical sector.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Nayara Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.