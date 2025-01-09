Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2015
|Sep-2015
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0.13%
24.46%
24.47%
24.47%
24.47%
Indian
96.99%
0.42%
0.42%
0.42%
0.42%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.33%
3.24%
3.03%
3.32%
3.27%
Non-Institutions
2.52%
6.25%
6.42%
6.13%
6.18%
Total Non-Promoter
2.86%
9.49%
9.46%
9.45%
9.45%
Custodian
0%
65.61%
65.64%
65.64%
65.64%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
This will be the first significant foreign investment in the Indian petrochemical sector.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.