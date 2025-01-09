iifl-logo-icon 1
Nayara Energy Ltd Shareholding Pattern

262.9
(-0.04%)
Feb 9, 2016

Nayara Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0.13%

24.46%

24.47%

24.47%

24.47%

Indian

96.99%

0.42%

0.42%

0.42%

0.42%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

0.33%

3.24%

3.03%

3.32%

3.27%

Non-Institutions

2.52%

6.25%

6.42%

6.13%

6.18%

Total Non-Promoter

2.86%

9.49%

9.46%

9.45%

9.45%

Custodian

0%

65.61%

65.64%

65.64%

65.64%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.13%

Foreign: 0.13%

Indian: 96.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 2.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Nayara Energy Ltd: Related NEWS

The Crack of Dawn: Nayara's $8B Petrochemical Ambitions

The Crack of Dawn: Nayara's $8B Petrochemical Ambitions

9 Jan 2025

This will be the first significant foreign investment in the Indian petrochemical sector.

Read More

