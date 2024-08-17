Nayara Energy Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
1,19,690.2
87,500.6
82,983
98,353
42,402
Excise Duty
25,801.4
24,759.6
0
0
5,083
Net Sales
93,888.8
62,741
82,983
98,353
37,319
Other Operating Income
0
0
223
249
124
Other Income
314.6
1,065
1,026
949
91
Total Income
94,203.4
63,806
84,232
99,551
37,534
Total Expenditure
89,201.7
60,068.9
79,389
94,771
36,525
PBIDT
5,001.7
3,737.1
4,843
4,780
1,009
Interest
1,839.6
2,096.8
2,565
3,296
1,195
PBDT
3,162.1
1,640.3
2,278
1,484
-186
Depreciation
1,941.1
1,923.8
757
1,355
736
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
38.2
0.3
0
3
5
Deferred Tax
261.8
-742
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
921
458.2
1,521
126
-927
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
921
458.2
1,527
127
-929
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-918
0
-956
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
921
458.2
2,445
127
27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.18
3.07
10.52
0.91
-7.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,507.2
1,507.2
1,450
1,450
1,202
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
13,71,23,376
13,71,23,376
13,71,62,432
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
9.46
9.46
11.42
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
25,82,22,080
25,82,22,080
44,76,22,656
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
19.68
19.68
42.06
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
17.8
17.8
37.25
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
1,05,41,71,456
1,05,41,71,456
61,67,44,512
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
80.31
80.31
57.93
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
72.73
72.73
51.33
PBIDTM(%)
5.32
5.95
5.83
4.86
2.7
PBDTM(%)
3.36
2.61
2.74
1.5
-0.49
PATM(%)
0.98
0.73
1.83
0.12
-2.48
This will be the first significant foreign investment in the Indian petrochemical sector.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.