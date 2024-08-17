iifl-logo-icon 1
Nayara Energy Ltd Annually Results

262.9
(-0.04%)
Feb 9, 2016

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2010

Gross Sales

1,19,690.2

87,500.6

82,983

98,353

42,402

Excise Duty

25,801.4

24,759.6

0

0

5,083

Net Sales

93,888.8

62,741

82,983

98,353

37,319

Other Operating Income

0

0

223

249

124

Other Income

314.6

1,065

1,026

949

91

Total Income

94,203.4

63,806

84,232

99,551

37,534

Total Expenditure

89,201.7

60,068.9

79,389

94,771

36,525

PBIDT

5,001.7

3,737.1

4,843

4,780

1,009

Interest

1,839.6

2,096.8

2,565

3,296

1,195

PBDT

3,162.1

1,640.3

2,278

1,484

-186

Depreciation

1,941.1

1,923.8

757

1,355

736

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

38.2

0.3

0

3

5

Deferred Tax

261.8

-742

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

921

458.2

1,521

126

-927

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

13

Net Profit after Minority Interest

921

458.2

1,527

127

-929

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-918

0

-956

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

921

458.2

2,445

127

27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.18

3.07

10.52

0.91

-7.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,507.2

1,507.2

1,450

1,450

1,202

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

13,71,23,376

13,71,23,376

13,71,62,432

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

9.46

9.46

11.42

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

25,82,22,080

25,82,22,080

44,76,22,656

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

19.68

19.68

42.06

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

17.8

17.8

37.25

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

1,05,41,71,456

1,05,41,71,456

61,67,44,512

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

80.31

80.31

57.93

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

72.73

72.73

51.33

PBIDTM(%)

5.32

5.95

5.83

4.86

2.7

PBDTM(%)

3.36

2.61

2.74

1.5

-0.49

PATM(%)

0.98

0.73

1.83

0.12

-2.48

