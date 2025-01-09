Nayara Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,507.2
1,507.2
1,507.2
1,507.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42,059.8
29,126.3
20,241
19,177.9
Net Worth
43,567
30,633.5
21,748.2
20,685.1
Minority Interest
Debt
13,358.5
9,437.1
14,512.5
17,397.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7,488
7,463.2
8,252.4
8,186.1
Total Liabilities
64,413.5
47,533.8
44,513.1
46,269.1
Fixed Assets
58,500.9
58,521.1
58,336.2
58,432.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
378
1,782.8
2.7
0.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
2,807.3
3,033.3
Networking Capital
-469.1
-19,686
-18,961.7
-19,366.5
Inventories
10,393.3
9,595.3
12,350.3
9,344.8
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7,319.7
5,223.8
5,086.6
1,967.9
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5,081.9
1,678.9
2,955.9
2,573.4
Sundry Creditors
-12,309.9
-15,099.9
-17,400
-11,880.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10,954.1
-21,084.1
-21,954.5
-21,371.9
Cash
6,003.7
6,915.9
2,328.6
4,169.7
Total Assets
64,413.5
47,533.8
44,513.1
46,269.1
This will be the first significant foreign investment in the Indian petrochemical sector.Read More
