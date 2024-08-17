Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefineries
Open₹0.25
Prev. Close₹0.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.22
Day's High₹0.25
Day's Low₹0.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.47
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
42.82
42.82
42.82
42.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-61.07
81.91
321.79
325.11
Net Worth
-18.25
124.73
364.61
367.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.73
-1.56
-1.5
-0.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-2.98
-3.65
-3.31
-5.64
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
0.05
-0.84
0.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-19.34
10.41
-42.84
226.54
EBIT growth
-19.17
10.76
-42.62
218.35
Net profit growth
-40.39
7,135.97
-99.18
23,090.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
1,251.15
|46.35
|16,93,373.02
|7,713
|0.4
|1,30,108
|387.45
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC
138.14
|13.26
|1,95,155.51
|180.01
|8.47
|1,73,847.58
|123.66
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
BPCL
296.4
|9.06
|1,28,571.61
|2,397.23
|6.98
|1,02,790.39
|175.89
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
HINDPETRO
413.05
|20.17
|87,910.99
|631.18
|5.08
|99,413.16
|189.01
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
MRPL
149.53
|28.65
|26,157.54
|-682.32
|2.01
|24,967.87
|70.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
K S Raju
Nominee
Chandra Pal Singh Yadav
Independent Director
Lalitha Raghuram
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd
Summary
Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd was incorporated in India on November 16, 2010. The company obtained certificate of commencement of business on December 07, 2010. The registered office of the company is located at Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad.In July 2011, as per the scheme of arrangement and amalgamation between IKisan Ltd and Kakinada Fertilizers Ltd and Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd and Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd, the Oil Business Undertaking of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd was demerged and transferred to the company with effect from appointed date April 1, 2011.
