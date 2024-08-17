iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd Share Price

0.25
(25.00%)
Dec 24, 2019|03:16:32 PM

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refineries

Open

0.25

Prev. Close

0.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.22

Day's High

0.25

Day's Low

0.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.47

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd Corporate Action

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:47 AM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.80%

Foreign: 2.80%

Indian: 37.30%

Non-Promoter- 1.54%

Institutions: 1.53%

Non-Institutions: 58.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

42.82

42.82

42.82

42.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-61.07

81.91

321.79

325.11

Net Worth

-18.25

124.73

364.61

367.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.73

-1.56

-1.5

-0.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-2.98

-3.65

-3.31

-5.64

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.06

0.05

-0.84

0.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-19.34

10.41

-42.84

226.54

EBIT growth

-19.17

10.76

-42.62

218.35

Net profit growth

-40.39

7,135.97

-99.18

23,090.49

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Reliance Industries Ltd

RELIANCE

1,251.15

46.3516,93,373.027,7130.41,30,108387.45

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

IOC

138.14

13.261,95,155.51180.018.471,73,847.58123.66

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

BPCL

296.4

9.061,28,571.612,397.236.981,02,790.39175.89

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

HINDPETRO

413.05

20.1787,910.99631.185.0899,413.16189.01

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

MRPL

149.53

28.6526,157.54-682.322.0124,967.8770.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

K S Raju

Nominee

Chandra Pal Singh Yadav

Independent Director

Lalitha Raghuram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd

Summary

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd was incorporated in India on November 16, 2010. The company obtained certificate of commencement of business on December 07, 2010. The registered office of the company is located at Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad.In July 2011, as per the scheme of arrangement and amalgamation between IKisan Ltd and Kakinada Fertilizers Ltd and Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd and Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd, the Oil Business Undertaking of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd was demerged and transferred to the company with effect from appointed date April 1, 2011.
