Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd Balance Sheet

Dec 24, 2019|03:16:32 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

42.82

42.82

42.82

42.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-61.07

81.91

321.79

325.11

Net Worth

-18.25

124.73

364.61

367.93

Minority Interest

Debt

18.78

15.85

12.19

9.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.53

140.58

376.8

377.72

Fixed Assets

1.16

1.18

1.2

1.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

140

376.22

376.22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.62

-0.62

-0.63

-0.2

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.21

0

0

0.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.04

-0.03

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.78

-0.58

-0.6

-0.19

Cash

0

0

0.01

0.47

Total Assets

0.54

140.56

376.8

377.71

