Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
42.82
42.82
42.82
42.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-61.07
81.91
321.79
325.11
Net Worth
-18.25
124.73
364.61
367.93
Minority Interest
Debt
18.78
15.85
12.19
9.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.53
140.58
376.8
377.72
Fixed Assets
1.16
1.18
1.2
1.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
140
376.22
376.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.62
-0.62
-0.63
-0.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.21
0
0
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.04
-0.03
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.78
-0.58
-0.6
-0.19
Cash
0
0
0.01
0.47
Total Assets
0.54
140.56
376.8
377.71
