Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.25
(25.00%)
Dec 24, 2019|03:16:32 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.73

-1.56

-1.5

-0.73

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-1.1

-1.95

-1.67

-4.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-2.84

-3.52

-3.18

-5.58

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.12

-0.12

-0.12

-0.07

Other income

0

0

0.01

0.03

Profit before tax

-2.98

-3.65

-3.31

-5.64

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.98

-3.65

-3.31

-5.64

Exceptional items

-140

-236.22

0

-400

Net profit

-142.98

-239.87

-3.31

-405.64

yoy growth (%)

-40.39

7,135.97

-99.18

23,090.49

NPM

0

0

0

0

