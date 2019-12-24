Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.73
-1.56
-1.5
-0.73
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-1.1
-1.95
-1.67
-4.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-2.84
-3.52
-3.18
-5.58
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.12
-0.12
-0.12
-0.07
Other income
0
0
0.01
0.03
Profit before tax
-2.98
-3.65
-3.31
-5.64
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.98
-3.65
-3.31
-5.64
Exceptional items
-140
-236.22
0
-400
Net profit
-142.98
-239.87
-3.31
-405.64
yoy growth (%)
-40.39
7,135.97
-99.18
23,090.49
NPM
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
