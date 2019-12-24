iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd Key Ratios

0.25
(25.00%)
Dec 24, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

EBIT margin

0

Net profit margin

0

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

Dividend per share

0

Cash EPS

-0.09

Book value per share

7.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

-37.17

P/B

0.46

EV/EBIDTA

-53.75

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

26.6

Net debt / equity

0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-3.81

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

Employee costs

0

Other costs

0

