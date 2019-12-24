Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-2.98
-3.65
-3.31
-5.64
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
0.05
-0.84
0.29
Other operating items
Operating
-3.06
-3.63
-4.17
-5.37
Capital expenditure
0
-0.35
0
0
Free cash flow
-3.06
-3.98
-4.17
-5.37
Equity raised
163.82
643.57
650.21
1,461.51
Investing
-140
-236.22
0
-400
Financing
34.63
28.04
21.98
13.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
55.38
431.41
668.01
1,069.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.