To

The Members of

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Limited

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2018, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as "the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements").

Managements responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs(financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

AuditorsResponsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the Accounting and Auditing Standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The accounts have been drawn up on going concern basis, notwithstanding the 100% provision in respect of investment in associate Company Nagarjuna Oil Corporation Limited for the reasons stated in Note 4.1, indicating the existence of material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the companys ability to continue as a going concern, pending finalisation of future business plans by the company.

Other Matter

Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its Associate have not been prepared as required under section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the reasons stated in Note 4.2.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion Para above, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2018, and its loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledgeand belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations on its financial position except to the extent stated in Note 22 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not, as at March 31, 2018, have any material foreseeable losses relating to long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts, as at 31st March 2018, which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

for M. Bhaskara Rao & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 000459S Anilkumar Mehta Partner Hyderabad, May 25, 2018 Membership No. 14284

Re: Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting" (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk whether a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

for M. Bhaskara Rao & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 000459S Anilkumar Mehta Partner Hyderabad, May 25, 2018 Membership No. 14284

Re: Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Limited

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) (i) In respect of its fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situationof its fixed assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of the assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, and based on our review, title deeds of its immovable properties are in the name of the Company. (ii) As the Company has no inventory, reporting under paragraph 3(ii) of the Order does not arise.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clauses (a), (b) and (c) of paragraph 3(iii) of the Order does not arise.

(iv) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, the Company has not granted any loans, nor made any investments or given any guarantees or securities during the year to any of the parties specified in Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under provisions of paragraph 3(iv) of the Order does not arise.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits. Accordingly, reporting under provisions of paragraph 3(v) of the Order does not arise.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the activities of the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, GST, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities , and there were no amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid undisputed statutory dues in arrears, as at March 31, 2018, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There were no amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Income-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues as at March 31, 2018 which have not been deposited on account of dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not availed any loans from financial institutions, banks, government or from debenture holders. Accordingly, reporting under provisions of paragraph 3(viii) of the Order does not arise.

(ix) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, the Company has, during the year under report, not raised any monies through initial public offer or further public offer of any of its securities or term loans. Hence, reporting under provisions of paragraph 3(ix) of the Order does not arise.

(x) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, no fraud by the Company, nor any fraud on the Company by any of its officers or its employees has been noticed or reported during the year under report.

(xi) According to the information and explanations furnished to us by the Company, the Company has, during the year under report, paid / provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act 2013.

(xii) In our opinion, reporting requirement under Paragraph 3(xii) of the order does not arise since, according to the information and explanations furnished to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, the transactions entered into by the Company with its related parties are in compliance with the requirements of the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of its shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under report.

(xv) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, the Company has not entered into any agreements for acquisition of assets from or for transferring its assets to its directors, or the directors of its subsidiary companies or persons connected with such directors, for a consideration other than cash, during the year under report.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, the Company submitted its application for registration under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 which is pending clearance by Reserve Bank of India.