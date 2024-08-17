iifl-logo-icon 1
Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd Company Summary

0.25
(25.00%)
Dec 24, 2019|03:16:32 PM

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd Summary

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd was incorporated in India on November 16, 2010. The company obtained certificate of commencement of business on December 07, 2010. The registered office of the company is located at Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad.In July 2011, as per the scheme of arrangement and amalgamation between IKisan Ltd and Kakinada Fertilizers Ltd and Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd and Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd, the Oil Business Undertaking of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd was demerged and transferred to the company with effect from appointed date April 1, 2011.

