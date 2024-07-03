Summary

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Private Limited on October 7, 1992. The Company became a deemed Public Limited Company with effect from July 1, 1996, consequent to which the name of the Company was changed to Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited on January 22, 1997. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Private Limited Company with effect from December 13, 2002, consequent to which name of the Company was changed to Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Private Limited on January 6, 2003. Further, name of the Company changed to Sunoco Industries Private Limited on March 16, 2004. Thereafter, name of the Company changed to Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Private Limited on July 25, 2005. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company, consequent to which name of the Company was changed to Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited on August 22, 2005.The Company is a leading manufacturer of white oils by revenue with a growing focus on the consumer and healthcare end-industries. is amongst the most well diversified players in the speciality oils and lubricants sector with wide range of offerings catering to varied industries. The range of speciality oils and lubricants include liquid paraffin, industrial oil and greases, transformer oils, automotive lubricants, petroleum jelly and rubber processing oils which the company sells under its flagship brand Divyol The Companys bus

