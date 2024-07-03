Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefineries
Open₹218
Prev. Close₹219.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹203.25
Day's High₹219.33
Day's Low₹210.32
52 Week's High₹274.4
52 Week's Low₹182.45
Book Value₹118.48
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,073.57
P/E22.13
EPS9.91
Divi. Yield0.23
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.57
16
16
16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,092.74
687.74
518.07
367
Net Worth
1,112.31
703.74
534.07
383
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
4,113.21
4,079.03
3,543.37
2,221
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,113.21
4,079.03
3,543.37
2,221
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.89
23.99
26.1
28.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
1,251.15
|46.35
|16,93,373.02
|7,713
|0.4
|1,30,108
|387.45
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC
138.14
|13.26
|1,95,155.51
|180.01
|8.47
|1,73,847.58
|123.66
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
BPCL
296.4
|9.06
|1,28,571.61
|2,397.23
|6.98
|1,02,790.39
|175.89
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
HINDPETRO
413.05
|20.17
|87,910.99
|631.18
|5.08
|99,413.16
|189.01
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
MRPL
149.53
|28.65
|26,157.54
|-682.32
|2.01
|24,967.87
|70.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
RAMESH BABULAL PAREKH
Vice Chairman & Joint MD
SAMIR RAMESH PAREKH
Joint Managing Director
ASLESH RAMESHKUMAR PAREKH
Independent Director
RAJ KISHORE SINGH
Independent Director
AMRITA NAUTIYAL
Independent Director
Deena A Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jayshree Soni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd
Summary
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Private Limited on October 7, 1992. The Company became a deemed Public Limited Company with effect from July 1, 1996, consequent to which the name of the Company was changed to Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited on January 22, 1997. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Private Limited Company with effect from December 13, 2002, consequent to which name of the Company was changed to Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Private Limited on January 6, 2003. Further, name of the Company changed to Sunoco Industries Private Limited on March 16, 2004. Thereafter, name of the Company changed to Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Private Limited on July 25, 2005. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company, consequent to which name of the Company was changed to Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited on August 22, 2005.The Company is a leading manufacturer of white oils by revenue with a growing focus on the consumer and healthcare end-industries. is amongst the most well diversified players in the speciality oils and lubricants sector with wide range of offerings catering to varied industries. The range of speciality oils and lubricants include liquid paraffin, industrial oil and greases, transformer oils, automotive lubricants, petroleum jelly and rubber processing oils which the company sells under its flagship brand Divyol The Companys bus
Read More
The Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹211.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd is ₹2073.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd is 22.13 and 1.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd is ₹182.45 and ₹274.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -19.44%, 6 Month at -0.05%, 3 Month at 5.89% and 1 Month at -4.80%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.