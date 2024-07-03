iifl-logo-icon 1
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd Share Price

211.87
(-3.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:56 AM

  • Open218
  • Day's High219.33
  • 52 Wk High274.4
  • Prev. Close219.33
  • Day's Low210.32
  • 52 Wk Low 182.45
  • Turnover (lac)203.25
  • P/E22.13
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value118.48
  • EPS9.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,073.57
  • Div. Yield0.23
No Records Found

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refineries

Open

218

Prev. Close

219.33

Turnover(Lac.)

203.25

Day's High

219.33

Day's Low

210.32

52 Week's High

274.4

52 Week's Low

182.45

Book Value

118.48

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,073.57

P/E

22.13

EPS

9.91

Divi. Yield

0.23

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.62%

Non-Promoter- 1.86%

Institutions: 1.86%

Non-Institutions: 33.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.57

16

16

16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,092.74

687.74

518.07

367

Net Worth

1,112.31

703.74

534.07

383

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

4,113.21

4,079.03

3,543.37

2,221

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,113.21

4,079.03

3,543.37

2,221

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.89

23.99

26.1

28.7

View Annually Results

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Reliance Industries Ltd

RELIANCE

1,251.15

46.3516,93,373.027,7130.41,30,108387.45

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

IOC

138.14

13.261,95,155.51180.018.471,73,847.58123.66

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

BPCL

296.4

9.061,28,571.612,397.236.981,02,790.39175.89

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

HINDPETRO

413.05

20.1787,910.99631.185.0899,413.16189.01

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

MRPL

149.53

28.6526,157.54-682.322.0124,967.8770.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

RAMESH BABULAL PAREKH

Vice Chairman & Joint MD

SAMIR RAMESH PAREKH

Joint Managing Director

ASLESH RAMESHKUMAR PAREKH

Independent Director

RAJ KISHORE SINGH

Independent Director

AMRITA NAUTIYAL

Independent Director

Deena A Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jayshree Soni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd

Summary

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Private Limited on October 7, 1992. The Company became a deemed Public Limited Company with effect from July 1, 1996, consequent to which the name of the Company was changed to Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited on January 22, 1997. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Private Limited Company with effect from December 13, 2002, consequent to which name of the Company was changed to Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Private Limited on January 6, 2003. Further, name of the Company changed to Sunoco Industries Private Limited on March 16, 2004. Thereafter, name of the Company changed to Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Private Limited on July 25, 2005. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company, consequent to which name of the Company was changed to Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited on August 22, 2005.The Company is a leading manufacturer of white oils by revenue with a growing focus on the consumer and healthcare end-industries. is amongst the most well diversified players in the speciality oils and lubricants sector with wide range of offerings catering to varied industries. The range of speciality oils and lubricants include liquid paraffin, industrial oil and greases, transformer oils, automotive lubricants, petroleum jelly and rubber processing oils which the company sells under its flagship brand Divyol
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd share price today?

The Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹211.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd is ₹2073.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd is 22.13 and 1.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd is ₹182.45 and ₹274.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd?

Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -19.44%, 6 Month at -0.05%, 3 Month at 5.89% and 1 Month at -4.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.63 %
Institutions - 1.86 %
Public - 33.51 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

