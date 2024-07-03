Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
4,113.21
4,079.03
3,543.37
2,221
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,113.21
4,079.03
3,543.37
2,221
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.89
23.99
26.1
28.7
Total Income
4,123.1
4,103.03
3,569.47
2,249.7
Total Expenditure
3,834.49
3,762.87
3,297.41
2,082.24
PBIDT
288.62
340.15
272.07
167.47
Interest
58.19
51.51
31.73
35.77
PBDT
230.43
288.64
240.34
131.69
Depreciation
20.13
16.79
15.1
11.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
42.81
58.26
61.44
18.42
Deferred Tax
2.18
-0.33
0.21
1.53
Reported Profit After Tax
165.32
213.93
163.58
100.32
Minority Interest After NP
24.8
23.05
16.23
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
140.52
190.88
147.36
100.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.37
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
140.52
190.88
146.99
100.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.27
23.86
20.42
58.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
25
25
0
0
Equity
19.57
16
16
16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.01
8.33
7.67
7.54
PBDTM(%)
5.6
7.07
6.78
5.92
PATM(%)
4.01
5.24
4.61
4.51
