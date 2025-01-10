Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.57
16
16
16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,092.74
687.74
518.07
367
Net Worth
1,112.31
703.74
534.07
383
Minority Interest
Debt
63.54
35.24
43
78.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.53
3.19
0.18
2.55
Total Liabilities
1,181.38
742.17
577.25
464.49
Fixed Assets
251.69
198.23
144.68
126.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.19
2.11
2.11
2.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.48
3.29
0
2.59
Networking Capital
689.11
497.7
291.89
227.3
Inventories
280.42
278.06
258.1
198.61
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
531.76
462.99
419.26
475.11
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
251.12
188.46
128.92
99.81
Sundry Creditors
-324.71
-378.72
-470.43
-510.89
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-49.48
-53.09
-43.95
-35.34
Cash
234.9
40.84
138.58
105.88
Total Assets
1,181.37
742.17
577.26
464.49
