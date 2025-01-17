Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
1,302.35
|46.99
|17,16,851.68
|7,713
|0.39
|1,30,108
|387.45
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC
128.07
|12.2
|1,79,551.55
|180.01
|9.2
|1,73,847.58
|123.66
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
BPCL
273.6
|8.16
|1,15,859.79
|2,397.23
|7.74
|1,02,790.39
|175.89
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
HINDPETRO
358.9
|17.5
|76,250.52
|631.18
|5.86
|99,413.16
|189.01
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
MRPL
140.52
|26.56
|24,255.97
|-682.32
|2.17
|24,967.87
|70.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.