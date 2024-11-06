|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results As per attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 07 2024 inter alia to approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We further wish to inform you that in terms of the provision of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and the Companys Code of Fair Disclosure and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from July 01 2024 shall continue to be closed for all Connected/ Designated Persons and their immediate relatives till 48 hours after the announcement of outcome of the Board Meeting. as per the attached as per the attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|As per the attached intimation
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 22 2024 to transact inter-alia the following: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider declaration of dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2023-24. We further wish to inform you that in terms of the provision of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and the Companys Code of Fair Disclosure and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from April 01 2024 shall continue to be closed for all Connected/ Designated Persons and their immediate relatives till 48 hours after the announcement of outcome of the Board Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 , the Board of Directors today i.e Wednesday, May 22, 2024 matters as mentioned in the outcome. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday January 23 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. We further wish to inform you that in terms of the provision of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and the Companys Code of Fair Disclosure and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from January 01 2024 shall continue to be closed for all Connected/ Designated Persons and their immediate relatives till 48 hours after the announcement of outcome of the Board Meeting. Kindly take the above on your record. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e Tuesday, January 23, 2024 has, inter-alia, approved the following matters: 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 including disclosures required under Regulations 33 and other provisions of the Listing Regulations as applicable, together with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Kailash Chand Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, the Statutory Auditor of the Company, is enclosed; 2. Approval for Ratification/Amendment of Gandhar Employee Stock Option Plan 2022 (ESOP 2022) The notice of Postal Ballot for seeking shareholders approval for ratification/amendment of Gandhar Employee Stock Option Plan 2022 (ESOP 2022), will be circulated in due course of time. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/01/2024)
