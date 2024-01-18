Recommended Final Dividend @ Rs. 0.50/- (25%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid on the equity share capital of Rs. 19,57,39,644/- (9,78,69,822 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) for the financial year 2023-24. This shall be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.