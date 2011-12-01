To the Members of GANDHAR OIL REFINERY (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statementsof GANDHAROILREFINERY(INDIA) LIMITED (‘the Company), having its CIN No. L23200MH1992PLC068905, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 its Profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report

Key Audit Matters Auditor Response 1. Inventory valuation and consumption of Raw and packing material: We have performed the following procedures in relation to the accuracy of recorded consumption and inventory: Accuracy of recording of inventory & related consumption at appropriate values ? Understood, evaluated and tested the key controls over the recording of inventory and booking of consumption. We selected a sample of transactions and: ? Checked the goods receipt notes and material issue slips on a sample basis to ensure correct recording of materials receipts & consumption. ? Tested and verified, the weighted average rate of inputs, at which consumption was recorded. ? Tested and verified the Overhead absorption rate calculation used for inventory valuation. ? Reviewed the process of physical verification of inventories carried out by the management at various locations by participating in the said process. Verified the reports of physical verification of inventory carried out by the management and corrective actions taken to rectify the identified discrepancies (if any)

Information other than the standalone Financial statement and Auditors Report thereon The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. Responsibilities of Management and Those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), net profit (financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income), Changes In Equity and Cash Flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, Board of directors is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control ? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. ? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management. ? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. ? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. ? Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the standalone financial statements of the company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Results that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Results. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. ReportonOtherLegalandRegulatoryRequirements 1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order 2. (A) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. (B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (a) The Company has, to the extent ascertainable, disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 32 to the standalone financial statements; (b) The provision has been made in the standalone financial statement, as required under the applicable law or accounting standard, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivatives contracts. (c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. (d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than disclosed in Note no. 4 and 5 to the Financial Statement, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries; (ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries. (iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (d) (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement. (e) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of Financial Year 2022-2023 approved in AGM held on August 29th 2023, in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend amounted 40 million. (f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, "Annexure – A" to the Independent Auditors Report (Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of GANDHAR OIL REFINERY (INDIA) LIMITED of even date) To the best of information and according to the explanation provided to us by the company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use asset. (B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b) The company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets at specific interval which, in our opinion is reasonable having regards to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) Based on our examination of registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed, lease agreement provided to us, we report that the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date. d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. ii. a) Inventories of the company have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals except in case of inventory lying with third party. In respect to of inventory lying with third parties, these have been substantially been confirmed by them. As per the information and explanation provided to us and having regards to the size of the company the frequency of verification of inventory is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on such verification of inventory as compared to book records were not material and have been appropriately dealt with the books of accounts. b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, from banks on the basis of security of current assets, According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, statements, return, filed by the company to the bank are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the company and material discrepancies observed, have been disclosed in foot note (b) of Note 18 to the standalone financial statement. iii. During the year the company has made investment in, provided guarantee or security or granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. a) During the year the company has provided unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, details of the same are as under: (H in Million)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advance in the nature of loan

Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year

Subsidiaries NIL 0.1 434.60 NIL Joint Venture NIL NIL NIL NIL Associates NIL NIL NIL N=LEFT>NIL Others NIL NIL NIL NIL

Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date in the above case

Subsidiaries NIL 0.1 420.66 NIL Joint Venture NIL NIL NIL NIL Associates NIL NIL NIL NIL Others NIL NIL NIL NIL

b) The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest; c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular; d) No amount is overdue for more than ninety days; e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties; f) the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment; iv. The company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loan granted, investment made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable. v. The company has not accepted any deposit or amount which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) is not applicable. vi. Pursuant to the rule made by the Central Government of India, the company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company. We have, however, not made any detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally been regular in depositing all the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, income-tax, Sales Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases with the appropriate authorities.. There were no undisputed amount payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, income-tax, Sales Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six month from the date they become payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, following are the particulars of disputed material dues on account of Goods and Service tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, income-tax, Sales Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

Nature of Dues Amount (Million) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Sales Tax 0.31 FY 2014-15 Sales Tax Office Bhubaneswar Sales Tax 7.93 FY 2011-12 Appellate Deputy Commissioner Visakhapatnam Sales Tax 12.27 FY-2012-13 High Court Andhra Pradesh Entry Tax 2.56 FY-2012-13 Addl. Commissioner of Commercial Tax (Appeal) Custom Duty 281.52 FY-2012-13 The Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Custom Duty 6.24 FY-2012-13 Commissioner of Customs, Central Excise and Service Tax (Appeals) Custom Duty 54.29 FY-2015-16 The Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Custom Duty 33.56 FY-2015-16 The Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Custom Duty 24.46 FY-2015-16 The Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Custom Duty 7.76 FY-2017-18 Appellate Authority Customs Goods and services tax 2.71 FY 2017-18 Central GST & Central Excise, Division VII, Daman Commissionerate Sales Tax 0.80 FY 2017-18 Government Of Andhra Pradesh Commercial Taxes Department Goods and services tax 5.64 FY 2018-19 Central GST & Central Excise, Maharashtra Goods and services tax 0.31 FY 2018-19 Central GST & Central Excise, Orissa Goods and services tax 0.156 FY 2018-19 Central GST & Central Excise, Telangana Goods and services tax 0.76 FY 2018-19 Central GST & Central Excise, Telangana Goods and services tax 0.28 FY 2018-19 Central GST & Central Excise, Gujarat Sales Tax 0.23 FY 2016-17 Sales Tax Office, Patna