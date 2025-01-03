iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Batliboi Ltd

15.7

-0.05-0.3253.8790.17

Carborundum Universal Ltd

1299.7

-4.10-0.3124744.4170.21

Graphite India Ltd

570.3

0.650.1111142.2723.63

Elgi Equipments Ltd

576.6

0.050.0118272.9753.34

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd

633.85

3.550.5614223.5949.52

Greaves Cotton Ltd

278.55

6.152.266475.7737.29

Grindwell Norton Ltd

1933.3

-5.90-0.3021405.5057.75

HEG Ltd

528.25

-4.75-0.8910194.0475.08

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd

4131.25

-117.25-2.7613041.5355.54

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd

242.1

15.056.63116.2113.36

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd

1540.9

-22.40-1.439995.3151.79

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

2072.55

-48.60-2.2916457.9060.43

Cummins India Ltd

3216.9

-40.55-1.2489172.4747.78

KSB Ltd

767.1

-7.25-0.9413350.5560.18

Manugraph India Ltd

21.91

-0.02-0.0966.640

Premier Ltd

3.65

0.174.8911.090

TRF Ltd

441.85

-2.80-0.63486.0418.83

TIL Ltd

297.15

-12.90-4.161979.08177.6

UB Engineering Ltd

7.2

0.304.3512.290

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd

282.9

-3.85-1.341568.940

Wendt India Ltd

16383.5

-31.05-0.193276.7081.41

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd

8099.3

-437.80-5.135500.5995.25

Ador Welding Ltd

1128.15

-19.55-1.701963.3026.64

Windsor Machines Ltd

368.7

1.600.442394.040

Alfa-Laval (India) Pvt Ltd

3946.95

4.950.137167.6634.6

GMM Pfaudler Ltd

1210.55

-26.40-2.135442.30164.51

Shanthi Gears Ltd

525.95

23.004.574034.8742.76

Esab India Ltd

5843.05

-56.00-0.958994.2253.49

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd

574.4

8.551.512008.8455.44

Swaraj Engines Ltd

3142.55

48.001.553817.3425.44

United Drilling Tools Ltd

266.75

1.650.62541.5938.62

Hercules Hoists Ltd

228.69

2.801.24731.8128.75

DE Nora India Ltd

1243.45

-6.60-0.53660.2736.17

Yuken India Ltd

1086.4

-9.25-0.841412.3283.49

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd

2084.6

9.750.471202.8123.95

Mazda Ltd

1592.85

43.452.80637.9421.04

Praj Industries Ltd

836.35

-1.80-0.2115373.2156.21

Pitti Engineering Ltd

1331.5

-21.90-1.625013.5847.86

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd

349.5

3.150.91412.41110.78

HLE Glascoat Ltd

367.7

-4.35-1.172510.12146.48

Kalindee Rail Nirman (Engineers) Ltd(Merged)

102.7

0.000.00169.5630.75

Roto Pumps Ltd

310.6

5.651.851951.0458.17

Thermax Ltd

4139.7

81.602.0149327.13113.86

GEI Industrial Systems Ltd

4.4

-0.20-4.358.660

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd

1217.7

40.753.4614638.0447.57

Lokesh Machines Ltd

336.05

2.750.83633.6544.06

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

1117.7

5.300.4815052.4947.64

Diffusion Engineers Ltd

356.45

16.554.871334.0657.62

Action Construction Equipment Ltd

1518.1

-41.70-2.6718078.0250.89

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd

198.96

1.550.797947.8047.76

Tecpro Systems Ltd

5.75

0.000.0029.020

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

1051.85

8.800.8415266.1033.98

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

1370

-11.55-0.8431156.96131.24

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

509.45

2.700.5321626.0558.81

Jash Engineering Ltd

613.2

8.001.323836.3551.59

VKS Projects Ltd

0.05

0.000.003.150

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd

21

0.502.4436.7443.62

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd

85.29

8.5611.169912.7091.32

Felix Industries Ltd

175.45

-3.55-1.98237.4264.39

Latteys Industries Ltd

35.95

0.561.58206.70131.07

Aaron Industries Ltd

380.25

11.103.01398.2453.58

Apex Ecotech Ltd

144.6

-4.60-3.08190.6629.66

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd

789.25

-23.80-2.931633.450

Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd

81.75

0.100.1299.7417.15

JNK India Ltd

649.4

3.400.533612.0259.66

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd

331.95

11.903.72375.9833.44

Rappid Valves India Ltd

336.95

-5.15-1.51174.9442.98

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

