Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Batliboi Ltd
15.7
|-0.05
|-0.32
|53.87
|90.17
Carborundum Universal Ltd
1299.7
|-4.10
|-0.31
|24744.41
|70.21
Graphite India Ltd
570.3
|0.65
|0.11
|11142.27
|23.63
Elgi Equipments Ltd
576.6
|0.05
|0.01
|18272.97
|53.34
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
633.85
|3.55
|0.56
|14223.59
|49.52
Greaves Cotton Ltd
278.55
|6.15
|2.26
|6475.77
|37.29
Grindwell Norton Ltd
1933.3
|-5.90
|-0.30
|21405.50
|57.75
HEG Ltd
528.25
|-4.75
|-0.89
|10194.04
|75.08
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd
4131.25
|-117.25
|-2.76
|13041.53
|55.54
Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd
242.1
|15.05
|6.63
|116.21
|13.36
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
1540.9
|-22.40
|-1.43
|9995.31
|51.79
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
2072.55
|-48.60
|-2.29
|16457.90
|60.43
Cummins India Ltd
3216.9
|-40.55
|-1.24
|89172.47
|47.78
KSB Ltd
767.1
|-7.25
|-0.94
|13350.55
|60.18
Manugraph India Ltd
21.91
|-0.02
|-0.09
|66.64
|0
Premier Ltd
3.65
|0.17
|4.89
|11.09
|0
TRF Ltd
441.85
|-2.80
|-0.63
|486.04
|18.83
TIL Ltd
297.15
|-12.90
|-4.16
|1979.08
|177.6
UB Engineering Ltd
7.2
|0.30
|4.35
|12.29
|0
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd
282.9
|-3.85
|-1.34
|1568.94
|0
Wendt India Ltd
16383.5
|-31.05
|-0.19
|3276.70
|81.41
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
8099.3
|-437.80
|-5.13
|5500.59
|95.25
Ador Welding Ltd
1128.15
|-19.55
|-1.70
|1963.30
|26.64
Windsor Machines Ltd
368.7
|1.60
|0.44
|2394.04
|0
Alfa-Laval (India) Pvt Ltd
3946.95
|4.95
|0.13
|7167.66
|34.6
GMM Pfaudler Ltd
1210.55
|-26.40
|-2.13
|5442.30
|164.51
Shanthi Gears Ltd
525.95
|23.00
|4.57
|4034.87
|42.76
Esab India Ltd
5843.05
|-56.00
|-0.95
|8994.22
|53.49
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd
574.4
|8.55
|1.51
|2008.84
|55.44
Swaraj Engines Ltd
3142.55
|48.00
|1.55
|3817.34
|25.44
United Drilling Tools Ltd
266.75
|1.65
|0.62
|541.59
|38.62
Hercules Hoists Ltd
228.69
|2.80
|1.24
|731.81
|28.75
DE Nora India Ltd
1243.45
|-6.60
|-0.53
|660.27
|36.17
Yuken India Ltd
1086.4
|-9.25
|-0.84
|1412.32
|83.49
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd
2084.6
|9.75
|0.47
|1202.81
|23.95
Mazda Ltd
1592.85
|43.45
|2.80
|637.94
|21.04
Praj Industries Ltd
836.35
|-1.80
|-0.21
|15373.21
|56.21
Pitti Engineering Ltd
1331.5
|-21.90
|-1.62
|5013.58
|47.86
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd
349.5
|3.15
|0.91
|412.41
|110.78
HLE Glascoat Ltd
367.7
|-4.35
|-1.17
|2510.12
|146.48
Kalindee Rail Nirman (Engineers) Ltd(Merged)
102.7
|0.00
|0.00
|169.56
|30.75
Roto Pumps Ltd
310.6
|5.65
|1.85
|1951.04
|58.17
Thermax Ltd
4139.7
|81.60
|2.01
|49327.13
|113.86
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd
4.4
|-0.20
|-4.35
|8.66
|0
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd
1217.7
|40.75
|3.46
|14638.04
|47.57
Lokesh Machines Ltd
336.05
|2.75
|0.83
|633.65
|44.06
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
1117.7
|5.30
|0.48
|15052.49
|47.64
Diffusion Engineers Ltd
356.45
|16.55
|4.87
|1334.06
|57.62
Action Construction Equipment Ltd
1518.1
|-41.70
|-2.67
|18078.02
|50.89
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd
198.96
|1.55
|0.79
|7947.80
|47.76
Tecpro Systems Ltd
5.75
|0.00
|0.00
|29.02
|0
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
1051.85
|8.80
|0.84
|15266.10
|33.98
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
1370
|-11.55
|-0.84
|31156.96
|131.24
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
509.45
|2.70
|0.53
|21626.05
|58.81
Jash Engineering Ltd
613.2
|8.00
|1.32
|3836.35
|51.59
VKS Projects Ltd
0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|3.15
|0
Perfect Infraengineers Ltd
21
|0.50
|2.44
|36.74
|43.62
Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd
85.29
|8.56
|11.16
|9912.70
|91.32
Felix Industries Ltd
175.45
|-3.55
|-1.98
|237.42
|64.39
Latteys Industries Ltd
35.95
|0.56
|1.58
|206.70
|131.07
Aaron Industries Ltd
380.25
|11.10
|3.01
|398.24
|53.58
Apex Ecotech Ltd
144.6
|-4.60
|-3.08
|190.66
|29.66
Concord Enviro Systems Ltd
789.25
|-23.80
|-2.93
|1633.45
|0
Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd
81.75
|0.10
|0.12
|99.74
|17.15
JNK India Ltd
649.4
|3.40
|0.53
|3612.02
|59.66
Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd
331.95
|11.90
|3.72
|375.98
|33.44
Rappid Valves India Ltd
336.95
|-5.15
|-1.51
|174.94
|42.98
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
