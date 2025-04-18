SectorEngineering
Open₹157
Prev. Close₹164.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹48.66
Day's High₹169
Day's Low₹156.2
52 Week's High₹183.75
52 Week's Low₹152.55
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)88.85
P/E33.88
EPS4.85
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.43
0.86
0.05
Net Worth
3.68
1.11
0.2
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,293
|125.29
|17,380.76
|147.88
|0.46
|710.81
|2,546.89
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,271.4
|46.01
|8,440.03
|56.08
|0.16
|247.46
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,158
|48.41
|6,320.15
|31.37
|0.31
|170.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
440.5
|34.18
|4,986.8
|44.39
|0.02
|1,287.75
|104.86
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
774.65
|98.87
|4,824.28
|12.69
|0
|103.95
|80.47
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Gaurav Lath
Whole Time Director & CFO
Pankhuri Lath
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Govind Prasad Lath
Non Executive Director
Subodh Dakwale
Independent Director
Rakesh Gupta
Independent Director
Brajesh Kumar Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajat Srivastava.
Summary
Tankup Engineers Limited was originally incorporated as Tankup Engineers Private Limited on November 03, 2020 with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Tankup Engineers Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 24, 2024, issued by the e Registrar of Companies, Lucknow, Uttar-Pradesh. The Company operate through its manufacturing facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and is presently engaged in manufacturing specialised vehicle superstructure for complex mobility and storage solutions of various capacities. This involves manufacturing large containers or tank like solutions used for transporting/ storing various materials, including liquids, gases or solids, depending on customer product range. This caters to industries like: Petroleum, Mining, Infrastructure, Defence etc.The Company manufacture various types of tanks like: Mobile Refueller, Water Sprinkler, Mobile Service Van, Explosive Van, Tank Truck- Top Loading / Bottom Loading Tank Trucks , Blasting Shelter etc. The manufacturing activity involves focus on fabrication of tanks dedicated to delivering mobile solutions. This focus on mobile solutions is to provide convenient solutions for transporting and dispensing goods like fuel, water, other consumables in complex applications. These mobile tanks facilitate transportation from a storage facility to a remote site. Th
The Tankup Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹167.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tankup Engineers Ltd is ₹88.85 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tankup Engineers Ltd is 33.88 and 3.51 as of 09 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tankup Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tankup Engineers Ltd is ₹152.55 and ₹183.75 as of 09 May ‘25
Tankup Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -10.59%.
