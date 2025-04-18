iifl-logo
Tankup Engineers Ltd Share Price

167.8
(2.13%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open157
  • Day's High169
  • 52 Wk High183.75
  • Prev. Close164.3
  • Day's Low156.2
  • 52 Wk Low 152.55
  • Turnover (lac)48.66
  • P/E33.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)88.85
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tankup Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

157

Prev. Close

164.3

Turnover(Lac.)

48.66

Day's High

169

Day's Low

156.2

52 Week's High

183.75

52 Week's Low

152.55

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

88.85

P/E

33.88

EPS

4.85

Divi. Yield

0

Tankup Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Tankup Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tankup Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025|12:53 PM
Apr-2025Apr-2025Apr-2025Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tankup Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3.43

0.86

0.05

Net Worth

3.68

1.11

0.2

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Tankup Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,293

125.2917,380.76147.880.46710.812,546.89

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,271.4

46.018,440.0356.080.16247.46182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,158

48.416,320.1531.370.31170.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

440.5

34.184,986.844.390.021,287.75104.86

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd

KRN

774.65

98.874,824.2812.690103.9580.47

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tankup Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Gaurav Lath

Whole Time Director & CFO

Pankhuri Lath

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Govind Prasad Lath

Non Executive Director

Subodh Dakwale

Independent Director

Rakesh Gupta

Independent Director

Brajesh Kumar Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajat Srivastava.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tankup Engineers Ltd

Summary

Tankup Engineers Limited was originally incorporated as Tankup Engineers Private Limited on November 03, 2020 with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Tankup Engineers Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 24, 2024, issued by the e Registrar of Companies, Lucknow, Uttar-Pradesh. The Company operate through its manufacturing facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and is presently engaged in manufacturing specialised vehicle superstructure for complex mobility and storage solutions of various capacities. This involves manufacturing large containers or tank like solutions used for transporting/ storing various materials, including liquids, gases or solids, depending on customer product range. This caters to industries like: Petroleum, Mining, Infrastructure, Defence etc.The Company manufacture various types of tanks like: Mobile Refueller, Water Sprinkler, Mobile Service Van, Explosive Van, Tank Truck- Top Loading / Bottom Loading Tank Trucks , Blasting Shelter etc. The manufacturing activity involves focus on fabrication of tanks dedicated to delivering mobile solutions. This focus on mobile solutions is to provide convenient solutions for transporting and dispensing goods like fuel, water, other consumables in complex applications. These mobile tanks facilitate transportation from a storage facility to a remote site. Th
Company FAQs

What is the Tankup Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Tankup Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹167.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tankup Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tankup Engineers Ltd is ₹88.85 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tankup Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tankup Engineers Ltd is 33.88 and 3.51 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tankup Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tankup Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tankup Engineers Ltd is ₹152.55 and ₹183.75 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tankup Engineers Ltd?

Tankup Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -10.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tankup Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tankup Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.65 %
Institutions - 12.33 %
Public - 14.01 %

