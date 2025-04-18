Summary

Tankup Engineers Limited was originally incorporated as Tankup Engineers Private Limited on November 03, 2020 with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Tankup Engineers Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 24, 2024, issued by the e Registrar of Companies, Lucknow, Uttar-Pradesh. The Company operate through its manufacturing facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and is presently engaged in manufacturing specialised vehicle superstructure for complex mobility and storage solutions of various capacities. This involves manufacturing large containers or tank like solutions used for transporting/ storing various materials, including liquids, gases or solids, depending on customer product range. This caters to industries like: Petroleum, Mining, Infrastructure, Defence etc.The Company manufacture various types of tanks like: Mobile Refueller, Water Sprinkler, Mobile Service Van, Explosive Van, Tank Truck- Top Loading / Bottom Loading Tank Trucks , Blasting Shelter etc. The manufacturing activity involves focus on fabrication of tanks dedicated to delivering mobile solutions. This focus on mobile solutions is to provide convenient solutions for transporting and dispensing goods like fuel, water, other consumables in complex applications. These mobile tanks facilitate transportation from a storage facility to a remote site. Th

