Tankup Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.43
0.86
0.05
Net Worth
3.68
1.11
0.2
Minority Interest
Debt
3.7
2.57
1.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
7.38
3.68
1.63
Fixed Assets
0.67
0.78
0.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
6.53
2.65
0.78
Inventories
5.36
3.53
0.9
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.15
3.2
0.24
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1
0.91
0.34
Sundry Creditors
-1.62
-3.16
-0.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.36
-1.83
-0.07
Cash
0.16
0.26
0.12
Total Assets
7.37
3.69
1.63
