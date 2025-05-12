iifl-logo
Tankup Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

174.15
(3.78%)
May 12, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3.43

0.86

0.05

Net Worth

3.68

1.11

0.2

Minority Interest

Debt

3.7

2.57

1.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

7.38

3.68

1.63

Fixed Assets

0.67

0.78

0.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

6.53

2.65

0.78

Inventories

5.36

3.53

0.9

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.15

3.2

0.24

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1

0.91

0.34

Sundry Creditors

-1.62

-3.16

-0.63

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.36

-1.83

-0.07

Cash

0.16

0.26

0.12

Total Assets

7.37

3.69

1.63

