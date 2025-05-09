Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,293
|125.29
|17,380.76
|147.88
|0.46
|710.81
|2,546.89
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,271.4
|46.01
|8,440.03
|56.08
|0.16
|247.46
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,158
|48.41
|6,320.15
|31.37
|0.31
|170.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
440.5
|34.18
|4,986.8
|44.39
|0.02
|1,287.75
|104.86
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
774.65
|98.87
|4,824.28
|12.69
|0
|103.95
|80.47
