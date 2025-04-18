Tankup Engineers Ltd Summary

Tankup Engineers Limited was originally incorporated as Tankup Engineers Private Limited on November 03, 2020 with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Tankup Engineers Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 24, 2024, issued by the e Registrar of Companies, Lucknow, Uttar-Pradesh. The Company operate through its manufacturing facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and is presently engaged in manufacturing specialised vehicle superstructure for complex mobility and storage solutions of various capacities. This involves manufacturing large containers or tank like solutions used for transporting/ storing various materials, including liquids, gases or solids, depending on customer product range. This caters to industries like: Petroleum, Mining, Infrastructure, Defence etc.The Company manufacture various types of tanks like: Mobile Refueller, Water Sprinkler, Mobile Service Van, Explosive Van, Tank Truck- Top Loading / Bottom Loading Tank Trucks , Blasting Shelter etc. The manufacturing activity involves focus on fabrication of tanks dedicated to delivering mobile solutions. This focus on mobile solutions is to provide convenient solutions for transporting and dispensing goods like fuel, water, other consumables in complex applications. These mobile tanks facilitate transportation from a storage facility to a remote site. Their tanks are designed to locations which access to products like: fuel, water, explosives is limited, such as construction sites, mining operations or remote industrial facilities.As a part of expanding the operations, the Company is engaged in fabrication of Mobile Service Vans/Workshop Container which are used as remote service setups for mining and infrastructure. This unit is capable of fabricating stainless steel assemblies that are used as a raw material required for various industrial applications. Besides, the Company provides repairs and reconditioning services for these mobility/storage solutions.The Company is planning a Public Offer of issuing upto 15,48,000 fresh issue equity shares.