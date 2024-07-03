Summary

De Nora India Limited (DNIL) was incorporated in June 1989 as Titanor Components Limited and commenced business in November 1989. The Companys name was changed from Titanor to De Nora on 27th June 2007. The Company has its manufacturing facilities at Kundaim, Goa and is involved in the business of manufacturing and servicing of Electrolytic products.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and coating of anode and cathode for electrolytic process for application in the chlor-alkali & chlorate plants, cathodic protection systems, Electrochlorinators and manufacture and marketing of EMEWr Electrowinning Cells Equipments. All these applications come under the field of Electrolytic Processes. DNIL was set up with technical and financial collaboration of Gruppo De Nora of Italy, a world market leader in this segment. The companys core business lies in Chlor-alkali sector, which is highly cyclic in nature. So, the company expanded its market into high tech products such as cathodic protection systems, Electrochlorination systems and lately into Electrowinning Cells Equipments. In India, DNIL is a market leader in all these products.The company came out with a rights issue in Aug.92 aggregating Rs 6.5 cr to finance a new plant at Goa and working capital requirements. It manufactures coated metal electrodes, water electrolysers, electro-chlorinators, cathodic protection systems catering to the chlor-alkali industry. The company had acquired the metal anode division of Wimco in Nov.8

