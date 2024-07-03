iifl-logo-icon 1
DE Nora India Ltd Share Price

1,181.55
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,243.45
  • Day's High1,243.45
  • 52 Wk High2,025
  • Prev. Close1,243.45
  • Day's Low1,176
  • 52 Wk Low 1,138.75
  • Turnover (lac)120.09
  • P/E36.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value237.01
  • EPS34.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)627.4
  • Div. Yield0.16
No Records Found

DE Nora India Ltd KEY RATIOS

DE Nora India Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

DE Nora India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

DE Nora India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.67%

Foreign: 53.67%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.31%

Institutions: 0.31%

Non-Institutions: 46.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DE Nora India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.31

5.31

5.31

5.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

114.38

96.37

76.57

61.67

Net Worth

119.69

101.68

81.88

66.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

50.54

48.27

27.02

26.67

yoy growth (%)

4.69

78.6

1.33

-47.53

Raw materials

-25.96

-20.1

-6.25

-9.41

As % of sales

51.37

41.64

23.13

35.28

Employee costs

-5.29

-5.2

-6.37

-5.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.57

10.35

3.07

4.44

Depreciation

-2.6

-2.59

-2.12

-0.85

Tax paid

-1.92

-2.22

-1.38

-1.46

Working capital

7.42

29.48

0.81

6.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.69

78.6

1.33

-47.53

Op profit growth

-20.74

442.71

-2.18

-87.1

EBIT growth

-26.84

236.83

-30.84

-75.29

Net profit growth

-30.54

380.86

-43.28

-75.11

No Record Found

DE Nora India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DE Nora India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vinay Chopra

Non Executive Director

Robert Scannell

Chairman & Independent Directo

Supriya Banerji

Non Executive Director

Francesco L Abbate

Independent Non Exe. Director

Purushottam Mantri

Independent Director

LALITA CORREIA AFONSO

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shrikant Pai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DE Nora India Ltd

Summary

De Nora India Limited (DNIL) was incorporated in June 1989 as Titanor Components Limited and commenced business in November 1989. The Companys name was changed from Titanor to De Nora on 27th June 2007. The Company has its manufacturing facilities at Kundaim, Goa and is involved in the business of manufacturing and servicing of Electrolytic products.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and coating of anode and cathode for electrolytic process for application in the chlor-alkali & chlorate plants, cathodic protection systems, Electrochlorinators and manufacture and marketing of EMEWr Electrowinning Cells Equipments. All these applications come under the field of Electrolytic Processes. DNIL was set up with technical and financial collaboration of Gruppo De Nora of Italy, a world market leader in this segment. The companys core business lies in Chlor-alkali sector, which is highly cyclic in nature. So, the company expanded its market into high tech products such as cathodic protection systems, Electrochlorination systems and lately into Electrowinning Cells Equipments. In India, DNIL is a market leader in all these products.The company came out with a rights issue in Aug.92 aggregating Rs 6.5 cr to finance a new plant at Goa and working capital requirements. It manufactures coated metal electrodes, water electrolysers, electro-chlorinators, cathodic protection systems catering to the chlor-alkali industry. The company had acquired the metal anode division of Wimco in Nov.8
Company FAQs

What is the DE Nora India Ltd share price today?

The DE Nora India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1181.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of DE Nora India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DE Nora India Ltd is ₹627.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DE Nora India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DE Nora India Ltd is 36.15 and 5.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DE Nora India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DE Nora India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DE Nora India Ltd is ₹1138.75 and ₹2025 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DE Nora India Ltd?

DE Nora India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.35%, 3 Years at 38.90%, 1 Year at -16.97%, 6 Month at -34.51%, 3 Month at -18.23% and 1 Month at -3.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DE Nora India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DE Nora India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.68 %
Institutions - 0.31 %
Public - 46.01 %

