SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,243.45
Prev. Close₹1,243.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹120.09
Day's High₹1,243.45
Day's Low₹1,176
52 Week's High₹2,025
52 Week's Low₹1,138.75
Book Value₹237.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)627.4
P/E36.15
EPS34.46
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.31
5.31
5.31
5.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.38
96.37
76.57
61.67
Net Worth
119.69
101.68
81.88
66.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
50.54
48.27
27.02
26.67
yoy growth (%)
4.69
78.6
1.33
-47.53
Raw materials
-25.96
-20.1
-6.25
-9.41
As % of sales
51.37
41.64
23.13
35.28
Employee costs
-5.29
-5.2
-6.37
-5.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.57
10.35
3.07
4.44
Depreciation
-2.6
-2.59
-2.12
-0.85
Tax paid
-1.92
-2.22
-1.38
-1.46
Working capital
7.42
29.48
0.81
6.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.69
78.6
1.33
-47.53
Op profit growth
-20.74
442.71
-2.18
-87.1
EBIT growth
-26.84
236.83
-30.84
-75.29
Net profit growth
-30.54
380.86
-43.28
-75.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vinay Chopra
Non Executive Director
Robert Scannell
Chairman & Independent Directo
Supriya Banerji
Non Executive Director
Francesco L Abbate
Independent Non Exe. Director
Purushottam Mantri
Independent Director
LALITA CORREIA AFONSO
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shrikant Pai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DE Nora India Ltd
Summary
De Nora India Limited (DNIL) was incorporated in June 1989 as Titanor Components Limited and commenced business in November 1989. The Companys name was changed from Titanor to De Nora on 27th June 2007. The Company has its manufacturing facilities at Kundaim, Goa and is involved in the business of manufacturing and servicing of Electrolytic products.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and coating of anode and cathode for electrolytic process for application in the chlor-alkali & chlorate plants, cathodic protection systems, Electrochlorinators and manufacture and marketing of EMEWr Electrowinning Cells Equipments. All these applications come under the field of Electrolytic Processes. DNIL was set up with technical and financial collaboration of Gruppo De Nora of Italy, a world market leader in this segment. The companys core business lies in Chlor-alkali sector, which is highly cyclic in nature. So, the company expanded its market into high tech products such as cathodic protection systems, Electrochlorination systems and lately into Electrowinning Cells Equipments. In India, DNIL is a market leader in all these products.The company came out with a rights issue in Aug.92 aggregating Rs 6.5 cr to finance a new plant at Goa and working capital requirements. It manufactures coated metal electrodes, water electrolysers, electro-chlorinators, cathodic protection systems catering to the chlor-alkali industry. The company had acquired the metal anode division of Wimco in Nov.8
Read More
The DE Nora India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1181.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DE Nora India Ltd is ₹627.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DE Nora India Ltd is 36.15 and 5.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DE Nora India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DE Nora India Ltd is ₹1138.75 and ₹2025 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DE Nora India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.35%, 3 Years at 38.90%, 1 Year at -16.97%, 6 Month at -34.51%, 3 Month at -18.23% and 1 Month at -3.36%.
