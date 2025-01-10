DE Nora India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.31
5.31
5.31
5.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.38
96.37
76.57
61.67
Net Worth
119.69
101.68
81.88
66.98
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.47
0.78
0.38
0.67
Total Liabilities
121.16
102.46
82.26
67.65
Fixed Assets
15.4
10.09
8.09
9.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
54.5
41.66
23.27
3.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.24
2.06
1.95
1.55
Networking Capital
41.08
33.41
27.69
22.62
Inventories
27.56
28.63
23.84
19.42
Inventory Days
140.24
Sundry Debtors
10.22
17.03
11.78
10.91
Debtor Days
78.79
Other Current Assets
10.28
1.72
3.83
4.92
Sundry Creditors
-3.66
-6.59
-3.2
-3.34
Creditor Days
24.12
Other Current Liabilities
-3.32
-7.38
-8.56
-9.29
Cash
7.94
15.25
21.27
29.94
Total Assets
121.16
102.47
82.27
67.65
