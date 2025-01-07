Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
50.54
48.27
27.02
26.67
yoy growth (%)
4.69
78.6
1.33
-47.53
Raw materials
-25.96
-20.1
-6.25
-9.41
As % of sales
51.37
41.64
23.13
35.28
Employee costs
-5.29
-5.2
-6.37
-5.71
As % of sales
10.47
10.78
23.56
21.4
Other costs
-10.93
-12.43
-12.46
-9.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.62
25.75
46.11
35.87
Operating profit
8.34
10.53
1.94
1.98
OPM
16.51
21.81
7.18
7.43
Depreciation
-2.6
-2.59
-2.12
-0.85
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.82
2.41
3.25
3.31
Profit before tax
7.57
10.35
3.07
4.44
Taxes
-1.92
-2.22
-1.38
-1.46
Tax rate
-25.46
-21.49
-45
-32.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.64
8.12
1.69
2.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.64
8.12
1.69
2.98
yoy growth (%)
-30.54
380.86
-43.28
-75.11
NPM
11.17
16.83
6.25
11.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.