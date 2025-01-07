iifl-logo-icon 1
DE Nora India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,182.35
(0.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:09:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

50.54

48.27

27.02

26.67

yoy growth (%)

4.69

78.6

1.33

-47.53

Raw materials

-25.96

-20.1

-6.25

-9.41

As % of sales

51.37

41.64

23.13

35.28

Employee costs

-5.29

-5.2

-6.37

-5.71

As % of sales

10.47

10.78

23.56

21.4

Other costs

-10.93

-12.43

-12.46

-9.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.62

25.75

46.11

35.87

Operating profit

8.34

10.53

1.94

1.98

OPM

16.51

21.81

7.18

7.43

Depreciation

-2.6

-2.59

-2.12

-0.85

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.82

2.41

3.25

3.31

Profit before tax

7.57

10.35

3.07

4.44

Taxes

-1.92

-2.22

-1.38

-1.46

Tax rate

-25.46

-21.49

-45

-32.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.64

8.12

1.69

2.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.64

8.12

1.69

2.98

yoy growth (%)

-30.54

380.86

-43.28

-75.11

NPM

11.17

16.83

6.25

11.17

