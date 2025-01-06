DE Nora India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.57
10.35
3.07
4.44
Depreciation
-2.6
-2.59
-2.12
-0.85
Tax paid
-1.92
-2.22
-1.38
-1.46
Working capital
7.42
29.48
0.81
6.13
Other operating items
Operating
10.46
35.01
0.37
8.25
Capital expenditure
1.2
0.37
8.56
-11.76
Free cash flow
11.66
35.39
8.93
-3.5
Equity raised
112.04
94.96
92.53
88.05
Investing
-0.78
-15.54
-0.18
1.24
Financing
-0.77
0.77
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0.53
1.06
Net in cash
122.15
115.58
101.81
86.85
