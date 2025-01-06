iifl-logo-icon 1
DE Nora India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,181.55
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR DE Nora India Ltd

DE Nora India FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.57

10.35

3.07

4.44

Depreciation

-2.6

-2.59

-2.12

-0.85

Tax paid

-1.92

-2.22

-1.38

-1.46

Working capital

7.42

29.48

0.81

6.13

Other operating items

Operating

10.46

35.01

0.37

8.25

Capital expenditure

1.2

0.37

8.56

-11.76

Free cash flow

11.66

35.39

8.93

-3.5

Equity raised

112.04

94.96

92.53

88.05

Investing

-0.78

-15.54

-0.18

1.24

Financing

-0.77

0.77

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0.53

1.06

Net in cash

122.15

115.58

101.81

86.85

