DE Nora India Ltd Board Meeting

1,106.8
(0.73%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:19:56 AM

DE Nora India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
DE NORA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 302024. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting of De Nora India Limited held on Monday, August 12, 2024, at the Registered office at Kundaim - Goa
Board Meeting26 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
DE NORA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Intimation of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
DE NORA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and to recommend Dividend if any for FY 2023-24 Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024 Recommended Dividend of Rs.2/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
DE NORA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

