Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

DE NORA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 302024. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting of De Nora India Limited held on Monday, August 12, 2024, at the Registered office at Kundaim - Goa

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

DE NORA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Intimation of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

DE NORA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and to recommend Dividend if any for FY 2023-24 Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024 Recommended Dividend of Rs.2/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024