iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Latteys Industries Ltd Share Price

34.15
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36.5
  • Day's High36.5
  • 52 Wk High48.63
  • Prev. Close35.95
  • Day's Low34.15
  • 52 Wk Low 13
  • Turnover (lac)49.59
  • P/E133.15
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.4
  • EPS0.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)196.35
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Latteys Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

36.5

Prev. Close

35.95

Turnover(Lac.)

49.59

Day's High

36.5

Day's Low

34.15

52 Week's High

48.63

52 Week's Low

13

Book Value

3.4

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

196.35

P/E

133.15

EPS

0.27

Divi. Yield

0

Latteys Industries Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Latteys Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Latteys Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.08%

Non-Promoter- 27.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Latteys Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.5

11.5

4.6

4.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.94

5.41

10.93

9.9

Net Worth

18.44

16.91

15.53

14.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

27.09

24.51

35.69

26.03

yoy growth (%)

10.49

-31.3

37.11

Raw materials

-20.08

-16.35

-29.24

-20.36

As % of sales

74.14

66.69

81.93

78.21

Employee costs

-2.11

-3.27

-1.05

-0.98

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.68

0.61

1.02

0.58

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.88

-0.48

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.18

-0.37

-0.17

Working capital

-0.1

12.25

1.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.49

-31.3

37.11

Op profit growth

-13.65

2.28

46.47

EBIT growth

2.87

-4.72

41.56

Net profit growth

21.78

-34.8

55.56

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

63.65

52.94

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

63.65

52.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.31

0.71

View Annually Results

Latteys Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Latteys Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kapoor Chand Garg

Whole-time Director

Pawan Garg

Non Executive Director

Saroj Garg

Independent Director

Sachin Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonal Yadav

Independent Director

Piyush Poddar

Independent Director

Ashish Kumar Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Latteys Industries Ltd

Summary

Latteys Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Latteys Pumps Industries Pvt Ltd on April 02, 2013. The Company acquired the business of proprietorship concern of the Promoter Kapoor Chand Garg viz. M/s Latteys Pumps Industries vide a Memorandum of Understanding dated April 08, 2013. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Latteys Industries Private Limited on July 11, 2017. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Latteys Industries Limited on August 21, 2017.Company is promoted and managed by Mr. Kapoor Chand Garg and Mr. Pawan Garg and is is in the business of manufacturing of pumping solutions for homes, horticulture, agriculture & industrial sectors. Pumps includes Submersible, Self-Priming, Centrifugal, Shallow and Horizontal Pumps. The Company manufactures more than 1200 models of pumps as its portfolio. These pumps are widely used by Domestic and Industrial sectors. The pumps are manufactured and sold wholly in India. The Company pioneer in manufacturing Submersible pumps. M/s. Latteys Pumps Industries, a proprietorship concern operated by the sole proprietor Kapoor Chand Garg commenced its manufacturing in year 2004 in Chatraal, Gujarat and thereafter moved to a strategic location of GIDC Naroda, in Gujarat in 2011.In May 2018, the Company came with a Public Issue of 12,22,000 Equity Shares by raising money aggregating Rs 8.06 Crore.The Company current
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Latteys Industries Ltd share price today?

The Latteys Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Latteys Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Latteys Industries Ltd is ₹196.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Latteys Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Latteys Industries Ltd is 133.15 and 10.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Latteys Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Latteys Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Latteys Industries Ltd is ₹13 and ₹48.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Latteys Industries Ltd?

Latteys Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.74%, 3 Years at 99.61%, 1 Year at 0.56%, 6 Month at 96.34%, 3 Month at -12.49% and 1 Month at 8.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Latteys Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Latteys Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.92 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Latteys Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.