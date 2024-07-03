Summary

Latteys Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Latteys Pumps Industries Pvt Ltd on April 02, 2013. The Company acquired the business of proprietorship concern of the Promoter Kapoor Chand Garg viz. M/s Latteys Pumps Industries vide a Memorandum of Understanding dated April 08, 2013. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Latteys Industries Private Limited on July 11, 2017. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Latteys Industries Limited on August 21, 2017.Company is promoted and managed by Mr. Kapoor Chand Garg and Mr. Pawan Garg and is is in the business of manufacturing of pumping solutions for homes, horticulture, agriculture & industrial sectors. Pumps includes Submersible, Self-Priming, Centrifugal, Shallow and Horizontal Pumps. The Company manufactures more than 1200 models of pumps as its portfolio. These pumps are widely used by Domestic and Industrial sectors. The pumps are manufactured and sold wholly in India. The Company pioneer in manufacturing Submersible pumps. M/s. Latteys Pumps Industries, a proprietorship concern operated by the sole proprietor Kapoor Chand Garg commenced its manufacturing in year 2004 in Chatraal, Gujarat and thereafter moved to a strategic location of GIDC Naroda, in Gujarat in 2011.In May 2018, the Company came with a Public Issue of 12,22,000 Equity Shares by raising money aggregating Rs 8.06 Crore.The Company current

