Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹36.5
Prev. Close₹35.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹49.59
Day's High₹36.5
Day's Low₹34.15
52 Week's High₹48.63
52 Week's Low₹13
Book Value₹3.4
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)196.35
P/E133.15
EPS0.27
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.5
11.5
4.6
4.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.94
5.41
10.93
9.9
Net Worth
18.44
16.91
15.53
14.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
27.09
24.51
35.69
26.03
yoy growth (%)
10.49
-31.3
37.11
Raw materials
-20.08
-16.35
-29.24
-20.36
As % of sales
74.14
66.69
81.93
78.21
Employee costs
-2.11
-3.27
-1.05
-0.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.68
0.61
1.02
0.58
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.88
-0.48
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.18
-0.37
-0.17
Working capital
-0.1
12.25
1.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.49
-31.3
37.11
Op profit growth
-13.65
2.28
46.47
EBIT growth
2.87
-4.72
41.56
Net profit growth
21.78
-34.8
55.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
63.65
52.94
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
63.65
52.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.31
0.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kapoor Chand Garg
Whole-time Director
Pawan Garg
Non Executive Director
Saroj Garg
Independent Director
Sachin Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonal Yadav
Independent Director
Piyush Poddar
Independent Director
Ashish Kumar Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Latteys Industries Ltd
Summary
Latteys Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Latteys Pumps Industries Pvt Ltd on April 02, 2013. The Company acquired the business of proprietorship concern of the Promoter Kapoor Chand Garg viz. M/s Latteys Pumps Industries vide a Memorandum of Understanding dated April 08, 2013. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Latteys Industries Private Limited on July 11, 2017. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Latteys Industries Limited on August 21, 2017.Company is promoted and managed by Mr. Kapoor Chand Garg and Mr. Pawan Garg and is is in the business of manufacturing of pumping solutions for homes, horticulture, agriculture & industrial sectors. Pumps includes Submersible, Self-Priming, Centrifugal, Shallow and Horizontal Pumps. The Company manufactures more than 1200 models of pumps as its portfolio. These pumps are widely used by Domestic and Industrial sectors. The pumps are manufactured and sold wholly in India. The Company pioneer in manufacturing Submersible pumps. M/s. Latteys Pumps Industries, a proprietorship concern operated by the sole proprietor Kapoor Chand Garg commenced its manufacturing in year 2004 in Chatraal, Gujarat and thereafter moved to a strategic location of GIDC Naroda, in Gujarat in 2011.In May 2018, the Company came with a Public Issue of 12,22,000 Equity Shares by raising money aggregating Rs 8.06 Crore.The Company current
Read More
The Latteys Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Latteys Industries Ltd is ₹196.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Latteys Industries Ltd is 133.15 and 10.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Latteys Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Latteys Industries Ltd is ₹13 and ₹48.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Latteys Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.74%, 3 Years at 99.61%, 1 Year at 0.56%, 6 Month at 96.34%, 3 Month at -12.49% and 1 Month at 8.22%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.