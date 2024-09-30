|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Approved the Notice of 11th AGM of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 which is schedule to be held on Saturday, 30th September 2024 at 1.30 PM at Registered Office of the Company through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OVAM). Latteys Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.