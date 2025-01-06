iifl-logo-icon 1
Latteys Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

34.15
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Latteys Industri FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.68

0.61

1.02

0.58

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.88

-0.48

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.18

-0.37

-0.17

Working capital

-0.1

12.25

1.99

Other operating items

Operating

-0.39

11.79

2.14

Capital expenditure

-0.27

1.18

1.34

Free cash flow

-0.66

12.97

3.48

Equity raised

18.77

13.94

2.22

Investing

0.07

0.02

0.44

Financing

4.7

7.76

5.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

22.87

34.7

11.98

