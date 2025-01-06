Latteys Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.68
0.61
1.02
0.58
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.88
-0.48
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.18
-0.37
-0.17
Working capital
-0.1
12.25
1.99
Other operating items
Operating
-0.39
11.79
2.14
Capital expenditure
-0.27
1.18
1.34
Free cash flow
-0.66
12.97
3.48
Equity raised
18.77
13.94
2.22
Investing
0.07
0.02
0.44
Financing
4.7
7.76
5.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
22.87
34.7
11.98
