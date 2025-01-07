Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
27.09
24.51
35.69
26.03
yoy growth (%)
10.49
-31.3
37.11
Raw materials
-20.08
-16.35
-29.24
-20.36
As % of sales
74.14
66.69
81.93
78.21
Employee costs
-2.11
-3.27
-1.05
-0.98
As % of sales
7.79
13.34
2.96
3.76
Other costs
-2.73
-2.39
-2.94
-3.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.1
9.77
8.25
11.61
Operating profit
2.15
2.49
2.44
1.66
OPM
7.95
10.18
6.83
6.4
Depreciation
-0.8
-0.88
-0.48
-0.25
Interest expense
-1.3
-1.31
-1
-0.84
Other income
0.63
0.32
0.07
0.01
Profit before tax
0.68
0.61
1.02
0.58
Taxes
-0.17
-0.18
-0.37
-0.17
Tax rate
-25.65
-29.47
-36.97
-29.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.51
0.43
0.64
0.41
Exceptional items
0
-0.01
0
0
Net profit
0.51
0.42
0.64
0.41
yoy growth (%)
21.78
-34.8
55.56
NPM
1.88
1.71
1.8
1.59
