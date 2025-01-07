iifl-logo-icon 1
Latteys Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.46
(-4.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:08:39 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

27.09

24.51

35.69

26.03

yoy growth (%)

10.49

-31.3

37.11

Raw materials

-20.08

-16.35

-29.24

-20.36

As % of sales

74.14

66.69

81.93

78.21

Employee costs

-2.11

-3.27

-1.05

-0.98

As % of sales

7.79

13.34

2.96

3.76

Other costs

-2.73

-2.39

-2.94

-3.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.1

9.77

8.25

11.61

Operating profit

2.15

2.49

2.44

1.66

OPM

7.95

10.18

6.83

6.4

Depreciation

-0.8

-0.88

-0.48

-0.25

Interest expense

-1.3

-1.31

-1

-0.84

Other income

0.63

0.32

0.07

0.01

Profit before tax

0.68

0.61

1.02

0.58

Taxes

-0.17

-0.18

-0.37

-0.17

Tax rate

-25.65

-29.47

-36.97

-29.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.51

0.43

0.64

0.41

Exceptional items

0

-0.01

0

0

Net profit

0.51

0.42

0.64

0.41

yoy growth (%)

21.78

-34.8

55.56

NPM

1.88

1.71

1.8

1.59

