Latteys Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Forward Looking Statement - In this, Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of the Company describing the Company?s objectives, expectations or predictions may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events.

The Company cannot guarantee that, these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Company?s operations include changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and such other factors globally.

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Listed Companies are required to furnish Management Discussion and Analysis Report (MDAR) as a part of Director?s Report to the Shareholders.

As per Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), Regulations, 2015, Annual Report shall contain the below points in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report (MDAR):

- Industry Structure and developments.

- Opportunities

- Risk and Concern.

- Internal Control System and their adequacy.

- Discussion on Financial performance with respect to operational performance.

- Material developments in Human Resources/ Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed.

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The global pumps market size was estimated at USD 57.7 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. Pumps are used for two purposes, either to increase the pressure of fluid or to transfer the fluid at a higher discharge rate. In industries such as oil & gas exploration and chemical manufacturing, the pumps are used to increase the pressure of fluids and accurately dose the reagents and reactants during the synthesis of chemicals. With the flourishing oil & gas exploration industry, market for pumps is expected to increase in the coming years.

These products are widely utilized in several applications, including water supply, fire protection systems, sewage disposal, food and beverage industries, and chemical industries, due to their low maintenance. The growth of the global centrifugal pumps market is being driven by the rapid construction of residential and commercial infrastructure and the expansion of the manufacturing sector. The growth is attributed to the increased infrastructure investment, which has resulted in fast urbanization. The wastewater treatment sectors demand for these products is expected to drive the industry over the coming years. The positive displacement pumps are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Positive displacement pumps are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, as reciprocating pumps gain popularity due to their higher efficiency than centrifugal pumps and their application in precision dosing and high-pressure output applications.

2. OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS OPPORTUNITIES

Agriculture and Building Services comprise 46% of the market by value of Rs. 3910 Cr. This segment of the Indian pump market is highly fragmented as well as competitive with a large number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) competing to increase their market share. The biggest markets for agricultural pump sets are the central Indian states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

2.1 THREATS

Markets across the Board are seeing aggressive competition. Both domestic and global capacities out last the demand for various products and commodities. Many sectors especially in domestic market are seeing increased competition. Your Company is prudently trying to deal with this. Inward looking policies of Countries would be a threat to global market.

3. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has in place an adequate system of internal control commensurate with its size and nature of its business. These have been designed to provide reasonable assurance that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly and the business operations are conducted as per the prescribed policies and procedures of the Company. The Audit committee and the management have reviewed the adequacy of the internal control systems and suitable steps are taken to improve the same.

4. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

During the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, the Company?s total Revenue from operations was Rs. 6364.61 Lakhs /- as against Rs.. 5293.67 Lakhs/- in the corresponding previous Financial Year ended March 31, 2023.

The Profit after tax (PAT) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 is 149.55/- Lakhs as against Profit of Rs. 132.84/- Lakhs in the corresponding previous Financial Year ended March 31, 2023.

The financial performance of the company is as follows:

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Turnover 6364.61 5247.94 Other Income 31.00 117.66 Total Income 6395.61 5365.60 Finance Cost 166.21 121.12 Depreciation and amortization expenses 143.85 105.95 Profit Before Tax 203.02 182.17 Tax Expenses: Current Tax 62.07 57.00 Deferred Tax -8.61 8.32 Profit after Tax 149.55 130.84

DETAILS OF KEY FINANCIAL RATIO

Particulars Numerator/Denominator For the Year 2023-24 For the Year 2022-23 a) Current Ratio Current Assets 1.35 1.43 Current liabilities b) Debt-Equity Ratio Total Debt 0.90 0.73 Total Equity Earning before Interest and Tax c) Debt-Service Coverage Ratio Interest Expense + Principal Repayments made during the Year for Long Term Loans 1.73 1.28 d) Return on Equity Ratio Profit after tax (Attributable to Owners) 8.00% 8.00% Average Net Worth e) Inventory Turnover Ratio Cost of Goods Sold 1.17 0.79 Average Inventories f) Trade Receivable Turnover Ratio Total Turnover 4.33 5.13 Average Trade Receivable g) Trade Payable Turnover Ratio Cost of Materials Consumed 4.20 2.85 Average Trade Payable h) Net Capital Total Turnover 6.35 4.84 Turnover Ratio Net Working Capital Profit After Tax (after exceptional items) i) Net Profit Ratio Total Turnover 2.00% 3.00% j) Return on Capital Employed Net Profit After Tax + Deferred Tax + Finance Cost (-) Other Income 9.00% 6.00% Average Capital Employed

5. Material developments in Human Resources/ Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed

Your Company firmly believes that its human resources are the key enablers for the growth of the Company and important asset. Hence, the success of the Company is closely aligned to the goals of the human resources of the Company. The Company aims to develop the potential of every individual associated with the Company as a part of its business goals. The Company focuses on providing individual development and growth in a work culture that ensures high performance and remains empowering. The Company has employed 210 people (including contractual) strong and dedicated workforce travel abreast of the latest trends.