Latteys Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Latteys Industri CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Latteys Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Sep 202420 Sep 2024
LATTEYS INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 28-Sep-2024 to consider Increase in authorised capital. Latteys Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 28, 2024. & approved Increase in Authorised Share Capital (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202420 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Latteys Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Latteys Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
LATTEYS INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 30-May-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024 . Latteys Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Latteys Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Latteys Industri: Related News

No Record Found

