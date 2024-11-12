|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Latteys Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|LATTEYS INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 28-Sep-2024 to consider Increase in authorised capital. Latteys Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 28, 2024. & approved Increase in Authorised Share Capital (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Latteys Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Latteys Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|LATTEYS INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 30-May-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024 . Latteys Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Latteys Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
