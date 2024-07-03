SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹440
Prev. Close₹441.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹127.9
Day's High₹441.9
Day's Low₹419.55
52 Week's High₹669
52 Week's Low₹237.15
Book Value₹-340.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)472.67
P/E18.74
EPS23.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
36
11
11
Preference Capital
489
489
250
256.4
Reserves
-395.44
-439.53
-526.82
-504.05
Net Worth
104.56
85.47
-265.82
-236.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
127.13
113.94
185.56
351.53
yoy growth (%)
11.57
-38.59
-47.21
-30.5
Raw materials
-18.2
-26.96
-49.42
-232.78
As % of sales
14.31
23.66
26.63
66.21
Employee costs
-35.65
-51.26
-51.95
-54.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-15.45
-69.33
-132.63
-192.58
Depreciation
-2.41
-2.73
-3.3
-3.66
Tax paid
0
0
0
19.58
Working capital
13.48
-69.26
-1.74
-143.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.57
-38.59
-47.21
-30.5
Op profit growth
-90.49
-67.33
-32.27
1,451.86
EBIT growth
-148.34
-67.07
-34.71
3,818.91
Net profit growth
-70.05
-48.76
-9.13
442.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
138.51
173.74
127.14
113.95
186.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
138.51
173.74
127.14
113.95
186.41
Other Operating Income
1.45
3.36
0
0
0
Other Income
22.09
50.15
20.8
12.71
9.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ramya Hariharan
Independent Director
KRISHNAVA SATYAKI DUTT
Independent Director
Ansuman Das
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prasun Banerjee
Non Executive Director
SANJIB NANDA
Managing Director
UMESH KUMAR SINGH
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Samita Jigar Shah
Non Executive Director
Akshay Khullar
Independent Director
Pingali Venugopal
Independent Director
Sougata Ray
Additional Director
Sandeep Bhattacharya
Reports by TRF Ltd
Summary
Promoted by TISCO, ACC, Hewitt-Robbins (US) and General Electric (UK), TRF Ltd, formerly known as Tata-Robins-Fraser, was incorporated in November, 1962. The Company undertakes turnkey projects of material handling for the infrastructure sector such as power and ports and industrial sector such as steel plants, cement, fertilisers and mining. It is also engaged in production of such material handling equipments at its manufacturing facility at Jamshedpur. Further, it is engaged in providing services relating to design and engineering , supervision ,etc.The Company services core industries like power, mining, coal, fertilisers, cement, ports, etc. Since its inception, TRFL has specialised in the manufacture of advanced systems for conveying, stacking, blending, reclaiming and processing of bulk raw materials. TRFL also undertakes turnkey contracts for total systems -- bulk material handling plants.The company diversified to manufacture underground mining machinery - side discharge loaders and load haul dumpers and acquired the stamp-charging technology for coke-oven machinery in technical collaboration with German firms by the end of the 80s. It no longer has tie-ups with Hewitt-Robbins and General Electric. In 1993-94, TRFL entered into an agreement with Italiampianti, Italy, for the supply of the latest technology covering yard equipment such as stackers, reclaimers, stackers-cum-reclaimers, ship-loaders, etc. TRFL implemented the first phase of the steel service centre and
The TRF Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹429.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TRF Ltd is ₹472.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TRF Ltd is 18.74 and 7.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TRF Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TRF Ltd is ₹237.15 and ₹669 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TRF Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.51%, 3 Years at 47.82%, 1 Year at 75.13%, 6 Month at -18.18%, 3 Month at -9.11% and 1 Month at 1.50%.
