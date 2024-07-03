Summary

Promoted by TISCO, ACC, Hewitt-Robbins (US) and General Electric (UK), TRF Ltd, formerly known as Tata-Robins-Fraser, was incorporated in November, 1962. The Company undertakes turnkey projects of material handling for the infrastructure sector such as power and ports and industrial sector such as steel plants, cement, fertilisers and mining. It is also engaged in production of such material handling equipments at its manufacturing facility at Jamshedpur. Further, it is engaged in providing services relating to design and engineering , supervision ,etc.The Company services core industries like power, mining, coal, fertilisers, cement, ports, etc. Since its inception, TRFL has specialised in the manufacture of advanced systems for conveying, stacking, blending, reclaiming and processing of bulk raw materials. TRFL also undertakes turnkey contracts for total systems -- bulk material handling plants.The company diversified to manufacture underground mining machinery - side discharge loaders and load haul dumpers and acquired the stamp-charging technology for coke-oven machinery in technical collaboration with German firms by the end of the 80s. It no longer has tie-ups with Hewitt-Robbins and General Electric. In 1993-94, TRFL entered into an agreement with Italiampianti, Italy, for the supply of the latest technology covering yard equipment such as stackers, reclaimers, stackers-cum-reclaimers, ship-loaders, etc. TRFL implemented the first phase of the steel service centre and

