429.7
(-2.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:54 PM

  • Open440
  • Day's High441.9
  • 52 Wk High669
  • Prev. Close441.85
  • Day's Low419.55
  • 52 Wk Low 237.15
  • Turnover (lac)127.9
  • P/E18.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-340.1
  • EPS23.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)472.67
  • Div. Yield0
TRF Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

440

Prev. Close

441.85

Turnover(Lac.)

127.9

Day's High

441.9

Day's Low

419.55

52 Week's High

669

52 Week's Low

237.15

Book Value

-340.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

472.67

P/E

18.74

EPS

23.65

Divi. Yield

0

TRF Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

TRF Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TRF Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.45%

Institutions: 0.44%

Non-Institutions: 65.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TRF Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11

36

11

11

Preference Capital

489

489

250

256.4

Reserves

-395.44

-439.53

-526.82

-504.05

Net Worth

104.56

85.47

-265.82

-236.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

127.13

113.94

185.56

351.53

yoy growth (%)

11.57

-38.59

-47.21

-30.5

Raw materials

-18.2

-26.96

-49.42

-232.78

As % of sales

14.31

23.66

26.63

66.21

Employee costs

-35.65

-51.26

-51.95

-54.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-15.45

-69.33

-132.63

-192.58

Depreciation

-2.41

-2.73

-3.3

-3.66

Tax paid

0

0

0

19.58

Working capital

13.48

-69.26

-1.74

-143.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.57

-38.59

-47.21

-30.5

Op profit growth

-90.49

-67.33

-32.27

1,451.86

EBIT growth

-148.34

-67.07

-34.71

3,818.91

Net profit growth

-70.05

-48.76

-9.13

442.44

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

138.51

173.74

127.14

113.95

186.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

138.51

173.74

127.14

113.95

186.41

Other Operating Income

1.45

3.36

0

0

0

Other Income

22.09

50.15

20.8

12.71

9.75

TRF Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TRF Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ramya Hariharan

Independent Director

KRISHNAVA SATYAKI DUTT

Independent Director

Ansuman Das

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prasun Banerjee

Non Executive Director

SANJIB NANDA

Managing Director

UMESH KUMAR SINGH

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Samita Jigar Shah

Non Executive Director

Akshay Khullar

Independent Director

Pingali Venugopal

Independent Director

Sougata Ray

Additional Director

Sandeep Bhattacharya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TRF Ltd

Summary

Promoted by TISCO, ACC, Hewitt-Robbins (US) and General Electric (UK), TRF Ltd, formerly known as Tata-Robins-Fraser, was incorporated in November, 1962. The Company undertakes turnkey projects of material handling for the infrastructure sector such as power and ports and industrial sector such as steel plants, cement, fertilisers and mining. It is also engaged in production of such material handling equipments at its manufacturing facility at Jamshedpur. Further, it is engaged in providing services relating to design and engineering , supervision ,etc.The Company services core industries like power, mining, coal, fertilisers, cement, ports, etc. Since its inception, TRFL has specialised in the manufacture of advanced systems for conveying, stacking, blending, reclaiming and processing of bulk raw materials. TRFL also undertakes turnkey contracts for total systems -- bulk material handling plants.The company diversified to manufacture underground mining machinery - side discharge loaders and load haul dumpers and acquired the stamp-charging technology for coke-oven machinery in technical collaboration with German firms by the end of the 80s. It no longer has tie-ups with Hewitt-Robbins and General Electric. In 1993-94, TRFL entered into an agreement with Italiampianti, Italy, for the supply of the latest technology covering yard equipment such as stackers, reclaimers, stackers-cum-reclaimers, ship-loaders, etc. TRFL implemented the first phase of the steel service centre and
Company FAQs

What is the TRF Ltd share price today?

The TRF Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹429.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of TRF Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TRF Ltd is ₹472.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TRF Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TRF Ltd is 18.74 and 7.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TRF Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TRF Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TRF Ltd is ₹237.15 and ₹669 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TRF Ltd?

TRF Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.51%, 3 Years at 47.82%, 1 Year at 75.13%, 6 Month at -18.18%, 3 Month at -9.11% and 1 Month at 1.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TRF Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TRF Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.12 %
Institutions - 0.44 %
Public - 65.43 %

