|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
127.13
113.94
185.56
351.53
yoy growth (%)
11.57
-38.59
-47.21
-30.5
Raw materials
-18.2
-26.96
-49.42
-232.78
As % of sales
14.31
23.66
26.63
66.21
Employee costs
-35.65
-51.26
-51.95
-54.99
As % of sales
28.04
44.98
27.99
15.64
Other costs
-76.38
-68.35
-184.09
-211.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
60.07
59.99
99.21
60.1
Operating profit
-3.1
-32.63
-99.91
-147.53
OPM
-2.43
-28.64
-53.84
-41.96
Depreciation
-2.41
-2.73
-3.3
-3.66
Interest expense
-30.61
-37.98
-37.41
-46.74
Other income
20.67
4.02
7.99
5.35
Profit before tax
-15.45
-69.33
-132.63
-192.58
Taxes
0
0
0
19.58
Tax rate
0
0
0
-10.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-15.45
-69.33
-132.63
-173
Exceptional items
-4.89
1.37
0
27.03
Net profit
-20.34
-67.96
-132.63
-145.97
yoy growth (%)
-70.05
-48.76
-9.13
442.44
NPM
-16
-59.64
-71.47
-41.52
