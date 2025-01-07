iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TRF Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

430.95
(2.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:05:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TRF Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

127.13

113.94

185.56

351.53

yoy growth (%)

11.57

-38.59

-47.21

-30.5

Raw materials

-18.2

-26.96

-49.42

-232.78

As % of sales

14.31

23.66

26.63

66.21

Employee costs

-35.65

-51.26

-51.95

-54.99

As % of sales

28.04

44.98

27.99

15.64

Other costs

-76.38

-68.35

-184.09

-211.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

60.07

59.99

99.21

60.1

Operating profit

-3.1

-32.63

-99.91

-147.53

OPM

-2.43

-28.64

-53.84

-41.96

Depreciation

-2.41

-2.73

-3.3

-3.66

Interest expense

-30.61

-37.98

-37.41

-46.74

Other income

20.67

4.02

7.99

5.35

Profit before tax

-15.45

-69.33

-132.63

-192.58

Taxes

0

0

0

19.58

Tax rate

0

0

0

-10.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-15.45

-69.33

-132.63

-173

Exceptional items

-4.89

1.37

0

27.03

Net profit

-20.34

-67.96

-132.63

-145.97

yoy growth (%)

-70.05

-48.76

-9.13

442.44

NPM

-16

-59.64

-71.47

-41.52

TRF : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TRF Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.