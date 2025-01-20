iifl-logo-icon 1
TRF Ltd Key Ratios

402.75
(2.38%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:29:40 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.57

-38.59

-57.76

-21.13

Op profit growth

-89.67

-63.09

-29.2

314.2

EBIT growth

-140.57

-62.36

-30.13

322.72

Net profit growth

-75.25

-49.67

37.96

456.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.04

-32.87

-54.69

-32.63

EBIT margin

11.41

-31.39

-51.22

-30.96

Net profit margin

-18.12

-81.71

-99.71

-30.52

RoCE

-20,733.71

-58.48

-58.78

-36.23

RoNW

2.25

11.74

25.95

23.76

RoA

8,862.19

-38.05

-28.6

-8.93

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-20.94

-84.61

-168.15

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-23.13

-87.1

-171.14

-126.41

Book value per share

-245.54

-218.8

-141.42

-182.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

-6.48

-1

-0.3

0

P/CEPS

-5.87

-0.97

-0.3

-1.76

P/B

-0.28

-0.18

-0.13

-1.22

EV/EBIDTA

23.61

-9.45

-2.88

-4.74

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.06

0.03

0.02

-9.74

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

476.11

660.39

590.36

387.05

Inventory days

89.11

159.72

156.48

134.39

Creditor days

-424.77

-469.98

-332.99

-229.31

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.47

0.94

2.53

2.77

Net debt / equity

-0.92

-0.9

-1.33

-1.87

Net debt / op. profit

-64.71

-5.84

-2.05

-2.62

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-14.31

-23.66

-26.63

-63.89

Employee costs

-28.04

-44.98

-27.99

-15.58

Other costs

-60.67

-64.21

-100.05

-53.15

