Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.57
-38.59
-57.76
-21.13
Op profit growth
-89.67
-63.09
-29.2
314.2
EBIT growth
-140.57
-62.36
-30.13
322.72
Net profit growth
-75.25
-49.67
37.96
456.52
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.04
-32.87
-54.69
-32.63
EBIT margin
11.41
-31.39
-51.22
-30.96
Net profit margin
-18.12
-81.71
-99.71
-30.52
RoCE
-20,733.71
-58.48
-58.78
-36.23
RoNW
2.25
11.74
25.95
23.76
RoA
8,862.19
-38.05
-28.6
-8.93
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-20.94
-84.61
-168.15
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-23.13
-87.1
-171.14
-126.41
Book value per share
-245.54
-218.8
-141.42
-182.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
-6.48
-1
-0.3
0
P/CEPS
-5.87
-0.97
-0.3
-1.76
P/B
-0.28
-0.18
-0.13
-1.22
EV/EBIDTA
23.61
-9.45
-2.88
-4.74
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.06
0.03
0.02
-9.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
476.11
660.39
590.36
387.05
Inventory days
89.11
159.72
156.48
134.39
Creditor days
-424.77
-469.98
-332.99
-229.31
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.47
0.94
2.53
2.77
Net debt / equity
-0.92
-0.9
-1.33
-1.87
Net debt / op. profit
-64.71
-5.84
-2.05
-2.62
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-14.31
-23.66
-26.63
-63.89
Employee costs
-28.04
-44.98
-27.99
-15.58
Other costs
-60.67
-64.21
-100.05
-53.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.