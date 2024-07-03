iifl-logo-icon 1
TRF Ltd Nine Monthly Results

419.85
(-2.34%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

100.63

138.21

77.65

53.95

142.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

100.63

138.21

77.65

53.95

142.16

Other Operating Income

1.33

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.99

47.51

0.38

12.11

3.03

Total Income

117.94

185.71

78.03

66.06

145.19

Total Expenditure

76.58

83.66

101.43

126.07

240.08

PBIDT

41.37

102.05

-23.39

-60.02

-94.89

Interest

9.36

19.25

24.42

24.09

30.13

PBDT

32.01

82.8

-47.81

-84.1

-125.02

Depreciation

1.62

1.53

1.88

2.08

2.51

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.08

0

0

0.04

0.03

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

28.31

81.27

-49.68

-86.22

-127.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

28.31

81.27

-49.68

-86.22

-127.56

Extra-ordinary Items

-4.98

7.03

-5.22

8.28

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

33.29

74.24

-44.46

-94.5

-127.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

25.72

73.95

-45.16

-78.36

-115.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11

11

11

11

11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

41.11

73.83

-30.12

-111.25

-66.74

PBDTM(%)

31.8

59.9

-61.57

-155.88

-87.94

PATM(%)

28.13

58.8

-63.97

-159.81

-89.72

