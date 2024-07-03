TRF Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
100.63
138.21
77.65
53.95
142.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
100.63
138.21
77.65
53.95
142.16
Other Operating Income
1.33
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.99
47.51
0.38
12.11
3.03
Total Income
117.94
185.71
78.03
66.06
145.19
Total Expenditure
76.58
83.66
101.43
126.07
240.08
PBIDT
41.37
102.05
-23.39
-60.02
-94.89
Interest
9.36
19.25
24.42
24.09
30.13
PBDT
32.01
82.8
-47.81
-84.1
-125.02
Depreciation
1.62
1.53
1.88
2.08
2.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.08
0
0
0.04
0.03
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
28.31
81.27
-49.68
-86.22
-127.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
28.31
81.27
-49.68
-86.22
-127.56
Extra-ordinary Items
-4.98
7.03
-5.22
8.28
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
33.29
74.24
-44.46
-94.5
-127.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
25.72
73.95
-45.16
-78.36
-115.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11
11
11
11
11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
41.11
73.83
-30.12
-111.25
-66.74
PBDTM(%)
31.8
59.9
-61.57
-155.88
-87.94
PATM(%)
28.13
58.8
-63.97
-159.81
-89.72
