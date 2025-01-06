iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TRF Ltd Cash Flow Statement

422.35
(-4.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TRF Ltd

TRF FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-15.45

-69.33

-132.63

-192.58

Depreciation

-2.41

-2.73

-3.3

-3.66

Tax paid

0

0

0

19.58

Working capital

13.48

-69.26

-1.74

-143.33

Other operating items

Operating

-4.39

-141.33

-137.68

-320

Capital expenditure

-1.21

0.11

1.27

0.23

Free cash flow

-5.6

-141.22

-136.41

-319.77

Equity raised

-1,016.92

-868.02

-256.46

-109.74

Investing

-4.91

-31.31

-89.5

-3.45

Financing

37.91

-41.06

-90.38

-9.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-989.52

-1,081.61

-572.75

-442.92

TRF : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TRF Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.