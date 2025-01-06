TRF Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-15.45
-69.33
-132.63
-192.58
Depreciation
-2.41
-2.73
-3.3
-3.66
Tax paid
0
0
0
19.58
Working capital
13.48
-69.26
-1.74
-143.33
Other operating items
Operating
-4.39
-141.33
-137.68
-320
Capital expenditure
-1.21
0.11
1.27
0.23
Free cash flow
-5.6
-141.22
-136.41
-319.77
Equity raised
-1,016.92
-868.02
-256.46
-109.74
Investing
-4.91
-31.31
-89.5
-3.45
Financing
37.91
-41.06
-90.38
-9.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-989.52
-1,081.61
-572.75
-442.92
