TRF Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
36
11
11
Preference Capital
489
489
250
256.4
Reserves
-395.44
-439.53
-526.82
-504.05
Net Worth
104.56
85.47
-265.82
-236.65
Minority Interest
Debt
53.01
18.42
272.79
238.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
157.57
103.89
6.96
1.4
Fixed Assets
19.44
17.17
18.11
19.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
128.15
116.98
56.02
60.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.54
-32.47
-70.77
-80.92
Inventories
5.62
10.4
21.17
40.91
Inventory Days
60.77
131.04
Sundry Debtors
99.06
62.98
139.4
192.28
Debtor Days
400.2
615.9
Other Current Assets
47.24
61.81
66.65
71.64
Sundry Creditors
-51.94
-62.74
-127.66
-177.27
Creditor Days
366.49
567.82
Other Current Liabilities
-96.44
-104.92
-170.33
-208.48
Cash
6.44
2.21
3.61
1.45
Total Assets
157.57
103.89
6.97
1.4
