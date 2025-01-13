iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TRF Ltd Balance Sheet

391.2
(-4.34%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:54:52 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TRF Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11

36

11

11

Preference Capital

489

489

250

256.4

Reserves

-395.44

-439.53

-526.82

-504.05

Net Worth

104.56

85.47

-265.82

-236.65

Minority Interest

Debt

53.01

18.42

272.79

238.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

157.57

103.89

6.96

1.4

Fixed Assets

19.44

17.17

18.11

19.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

128.15

116.98

56.02

60.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.54

-32.47

-70.77

-80.92

Inventories

5.62

10.4

21.17

40.91

Inventory Days

60.77

131.04

Sundry Debtors

99.06

62.98

139.4

192.28

Debtor Days

400.2

615.9

Other Current Assets

47.24

61.81

66.65

71.64

Sundry Creditors

-51.94

-62.74

-127.66

-177.27

Creditor Days

366.49

567.82

Other Current Liabilities

-96.44

-104.92

-170.33

-208.48

Cash

6.44

2.21

3.61

1.45

Total Assets

157.57

103.89

6.97

1.4

TRF : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TRF Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.