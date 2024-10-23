|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|TRF LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Results - Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|TRF LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board at its meeting held today has approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Jun 2024
|13 Jun 2024
|Appointment/Re-appointment of Independent Directors
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|TRF LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31 2024; and the audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Resignation of Mr. Avneesh Gupta as the Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director effective May 15, 2024 (close of business hours) Resignation of Mr. Avneesh Gupta as the Chairperson of the Board effective May 15, 2024 (close of business hours) Changes to the Board of Directors Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|TRF LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
