iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TRF Ltd Board Meeting

384.35
(-1.37%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

TRF CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
TRF LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Results - Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
TRF LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board at its meeting held today has approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting13 Jun 202413 Jun 2024
Appointment/Re-appointment of Independent Directors
Board Meeting15 May 20249 May 2024
TRF LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31 2024; and the audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Resignation of Mr. Avneesh Gupta as the Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director effective May 15, 2024 (close of business hours) Resignation of Mr. Avneesh Gupta as the Chairperson of the Board effective May 15, 2024 (close of business hours) Changes to the Board of Directors Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
TRF LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

TRF: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TRF Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.