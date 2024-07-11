|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|2 Aug 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Intimation of date of the Annual General Meeting Notice of 61st Annual General Meeting of TRF Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024) Summary of Proceeding and Voting Results of 61st AGM of TRF Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
