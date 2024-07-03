TRF Ltd Summary

Promoted by TISCO, ACC, Hewitt-Robbins (US) and General Electric (UK), TRF Ltd, formerly known as Tata-Robins-Fraser, was incorporated in November, 1962. The Company undertakes turnkey projects of material handling for the infrastructure sector such as power and ports and industrial sector such as steel plants, cement, fertilisers and mining. It is also engaged in production of such material handling equipments at its manufacturing facility at Jamshedpur. Further, it is engaged in providing services relating to design and engineering , supervision ,etc.The Company services core industries like power, mining, coal, fertilisers, cement, ports, etc. Since its inception, TRFL has specialised in the manufacture of advanced systems for conveying, stacking, blending, reclaiming and processing of bulk raw materials. TRFL also undertakes turnkey contracts for total systems -- bulk material handling plants.The company diversified to manufacture underground mining machinery - side discharge loaders and load haul dumpers and acquired the stamp-charging technology for coke-oven machinery in technical collaboration with German firms by the end of the 80s. It no longer has tie-ups with Hewitt-Robbins and General Electric. In 1993-94, TRFL entered into an agreement with Italiampianti, Italy, for the supply of the latest technology covering yard equipment such as stackers, reclaimers, stackers-cum-reclaimers, ship-loaders, etc. TRFL implemented the first phase of the steel service centre and commenced operations from Sep.94. Company sold its steel service centre assets at Bara, Jamshedpur, for a total consideration of Rs 14 crores to Tata Iron and Steel Company Limited. The company has also signed MoU with M/s Tip-Top Saar GmbH, Germany for acquiring state-of-the-art knowhow for conveyor belt reconditioning plant and services. In 1999-2000, Tata Material Handling Systems Ltd (TMHS) and Tata Technodyne (TRF) amalgamated with TRF Limited (TRFL). The company signed an Association Agreement with M/s Hatch Associates, Australia, for high speed and high capacity conveying systems. The company also signed the Tata Brand Equity and Business Promotion Agreement (BE-BP) with Tata Sons Limited and adopted the Tata Code of Conduct.The company has commissioned Coal Handling Plant with wagon tippler at Tata Power Companys power station at Jamshedpur and also Coal handling plant at Wadi Cement Plant during 2001-02. It has also installed 3 nos 20 T.Level Luffing Cranes for Tuticorin port trust at Tuticorin in 2002-03.During 2003-04 the Company in association with SMS Demag, has successfully branched out into the business of providing Design and Engineering Services for Mini Blast Furnaces.On Oct 5, 2007 the Company acquired 51% Equity shares (12,870,941) of York Transport Equipment (Asia) Pte. Limited (YTEA), Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Baker Technology Limited, at a cash consideration of S$ 16.575 Million (equivalent to Rs. 44.65 Crores) through a SPV named TRF Singapore Pte. Limited.During the year 2009, the Company launched MFL (Maintenance Free Longlife bearing) axle at the Brisbane Show in May 2009. It started 2 new business divisions, viz. (i) Balance of Plant (BOP) and (ii) Operation & Maintenance Services (O&MS) during the year 2010-11. On April 15, 2010, the Company acquired 100% equity shares of Hewitt Robins International Ltd (HRIL) of United Kingdom.On July 7, 2009, the Company had acquired 51% stake in DLT, Sri Lanka through its wholly owned subsidiary, TRF Singapore Pte. Ltd. with a Put and Call option to buy out the balance 49% stake at a price to be determined based on the formulae set out in the Option Agreement. As per agreement, the shareholders of balance 49% ordinary shares exercised the put option on December 30, 2011. The Company, through TRF Singapore Pte. Ltd., bought these shares at pre determined agreed consideration. Consequently DLT became a wholly owned subsidiary of TRF Singapore Pte. Ltd.On October 5, 2007, the Company had acquired 51% stake in York, from Baker Technology Ltd. through its wholly owned subsidiary, TRF Singapore Pte. Ltd. with a Call and Put option agreement to buyout balance 49% stake at a price to be determined based on the formulae set out in the Option Agreement. Pursuant to exercising the Call Option Notice dated March 23, 2012, Company acquired 49% of the issued and paid up capital of York through its wholly owned subsidiary TRF Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore on March 27, 2012.It developed new products such as Smooth Double Roll Crusher during FY 2015-16. It further developed new products such as Flip Flop screen, Travelling Plough feeder & Ring Granulator (2800 TPH) in 2017. It manufactured and delivered Load Haul Dumpers and Travelling Plough Feeders during 2017-18.During the year 2019-20, the Company completed the Performance Guarantee test for two projects viz., NMDC Donimalai and Indure Solapur. The Company in FY 2020-21 completed external projects such as BHEL Meja, Wanakbori and 2 out of the 7 circuits at Nagarnar (NMDC) site, while the Ship Unloader was commissioned at IFFCO-Paradip. At the NTPC-Nabinagar Power Generating Company (NPGC), Nabinagar site, the first rake of bottom-discharge wagons was unloaded at the Track Hopper while the commercial operation of the 2 unit of 660 MW commenced through the coal handling system provided by TRF. Some of the noteworthy projects executed for Tata Steel are erection & commissioning of the Wagon Loader at West Bokaro, Booster pump house and pipeline work for In-pit slime dam at Joda, and refurbishment of Wagon Tippler for HMC coke circuit.During the year 2022-23, the 2nd & 3rd units of 660x3 MW NTPC Nabinagar Power Plant was commissioned. The Company completed material handling system at Nagarnar 3 mtpa Steel Plant.