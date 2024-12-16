iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd Share Price

789.25
(-2.93%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:38 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open810
  • Day's High814.95
  • 52 Wk High860
  • Prev. Close813.05
  • Day's Low778.9
  • 52 Wk Low 730.5
  • Turnover (lac)6,534.86
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,633.45
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

810

Prev. Close

813.05

Turnover(Lac.)

6,534.86

Day's High

814.95

Day's Low

778.9

52 Week's High

860

52 Week's Low

730.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,633.45

P/E

0

EPS

1.12

Divi. Yield

0

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Concord Enviro Systems Debut at 18% Premium

Concord Enviro Systems Debut at 18% Premium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Dec 2024|09:51 AM

Funds from the fresh issue will support a greenfield project in the UAE, a brownfield expansion in Vasai, debt repayment, and working capital requirements.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:22 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.38%

Non-Promoter- 17.24%

Institutions: 17.24%

Non-Institutions: 31.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.1

9.1

0.43

0.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.37

32.06

49.32

-211.55

Net Worth

43.47

41.16

49.75

-211.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

496.86

343.22

329.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

496.86

343.22

329.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

15.42

7.63

9.04

View Annually Results

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Concord Enviro Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Concord Enviro Systems Ltd

Summary

Concord Enviro Systems Limited was originally incorporated as Concord Enviro Systems Private Limited dated July 1, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies at Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Concord Enviro Systems Limited, upon conversion into a Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by RoC consequent upon change of name on conversion to Public Limited Company on June 9, 2022. The Company is an integrated solutions provider of industrial wastewater reuse and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) solutions, across value chain including design, component manufacturing, installation and commissioning and operation and maintenance (O&M) including digitalized solutions for analysis of customer data. The Company provide solutions to customers on a turnkey basis or on rental basis under pay per use/pay as you treat model so that customers are able to avoid large capital expenditures. The integrated solutions form their own custom designs in systems and plants including effluent treatment plants, membrane-based systems including ultra-filtration, nano-filtration, reverse osmosis and waste heat evaporators (WHE). Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of water treatment systems, water pollution control equipment, bio filters, resource recovery systems using membrane technology and operational and maintenance services. In addition to this, it offer a comprehensive suite of O&M services including spare parts. It has introduced dig
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Concord Enviro Systems Ltd share price today?

The Concord Enviro Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹789.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Concord Enviro Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Concord Enviro Systems Ltd is ₹1633.45 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Concord Enviro Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Concord Enviro Systems Ltd is 0 and 7.70 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Concord Enviro Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Concord Enviro Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Concord Enviro Systems Ltd is ₹730.5 and ₹860 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Concord Enviro Systems Ltd?

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Concord Enviro Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Concord Enviro Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.39 %
Institutions - 17.24 %
Public - 31.37 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Concord Enviro Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.