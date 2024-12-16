Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹810
Prev. Close₹813.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,534.86
Day's High₹814.95
Day's Low₹778.9
52 Week's High₹860
52 Week's Low₹730.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,633.45
P/E0
EPS1.12
Divi. Yield0
Funds from the fresh issue will support a greenfield project in the UAE, a brownfield expansion in Vasai, debt repayment, and working capital requirements.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.1
9.1
0.43
0.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.37
32.06
49.32
-211.55
Net Worth
43.47
41.16
49.75
-211.24
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
496.86
343.22
329.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
496.86
343.22
329.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
15.42
7.63
9.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Concord Enviro Systems Ltd
Summary
Concord Enviro Systems Limited was originally incorporated as Concord Enviro Systems Private Limited dated July 1, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies at Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Concord Enviro Systems Limited, upon conversion into a Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by RoC consequent upon change of name on conversion to Public Limited Company on June 9, 2022. The Company is an integrated solutions provider of industrial wastewater reuse and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) solutions, across value chain including design, component manufacturing, installation and commissioning and operation and maintenance (O&M) including digitalized solutions for analysis of customer data. The Company provide solutions to customers on a turnkey basis or on rental basis under pay per use/pay as you treat model so that customers are able to avoid large capital expenditures. The integrated solutions form their own custom designs in systems and plants including effluent treatment plants, membrane-based systems including ultra-filtration, nano-filtration, reverse osmosis and waste heat evaporators (WHE). Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of water treatment systems, water pollution control equipment, bio filters, resource recovery systems using membrane technology and operational and maintenance services. In addition to this, it offer a comprehensive suite of O&M services including spare parts. It has introduced dig
Read More
The Concord Enviro Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹789.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Concord Enviro Systems Ltd is ₹1633.45 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Concord Enviro Systems Ltd is 0 and 7.70 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Concord Enviro Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Concord Enviro Systems Ltd is ₹730.5 and ₹860 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Concord Enviro Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
