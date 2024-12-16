Summary

Concord Enviro Systems Limited was originally incorporated as Concord Enviro Systems Private Limited dated July 1, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies at Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Concord Enviro Systems Limited, upon conversion into a Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by RoC consequent upon change of name on conversion to Public Limited Company on June 9, 2022. The Company is an integrated solutions provider of industrial wastewater reuse and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) solutions, across value chain including design, component manufacturing, installation and commissioning and operation and maintenance (O&M) including digitalized solutions for analysis of customer data. The Company provide solutions to customers on a turnkey basis or on rental basis under pay per use/pay as you treat model so that customers are able to avoid large capital expenditures. The integrated solutions form their own custom designs in systems and plants including effluent treatment plants, membrane-based systems including ultra-filtration, nano-filtration, reverse osmosis and waste heat evaporators (WHE). Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of water treatment systems, water pollution control equipment, bio filters, resource recovery systems using membrane technology and operational and maintenance services. In addition to this, it offer a comprehensive suite of O&M services including spare parts. It has introduced dig

