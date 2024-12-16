Concord Enviro Systems Ltd Summary

Concord Enviro Systems Limited was originally incorporated as Concord Enviro Systems Private Limited dated July 1, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies at Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Concord Enviro Systems Limited, upon conversion into a Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by RoC consequent upon change of name on conversion to Public Limited Company on June 9, 2022. The Company is an integrated solutions provider of industrial wastewater reuse and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) solutions, across value chain including design, component manufacturing, installation and commissioning and operation and maintenance (O&M) including digitalized solutions for analysis of customer data. The Company provide solutions to customers on a turnkey basis or on rental basis under pay per use/pay as you treat model so that customers are able to avoid large capital expenditures. The integrated solutions form their own custom designs in systems and plants including effluent treatment plants, membrane-based systems including ultra-filtration, nano-filtration, reverse osmosis and waste heat evaporators (WHE). Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of water treatment systems, water pollution control equipment, bio filters, resource recovery systems using membrane technology and operational and maintenance services. In addition to this, it offer a comprehensive suite of O&M services including spare parts. It has introduced digitalized solutions to provide data capture and analysis platforms that help real-time monitoring, troubleshooting errors and preventative maintenance of installed systems and plants. It has 2 manufacturing facilities, one in Vasai, Maharashtra and the other in Sharjah, UAE. The business comprises in manufacture and sale or lease of systems and plants; O&M services; manufacture and sale of consumables and spare parts (including membranes, chemicals and consumables); and manufacture and sale of modules. Apart from these, the Company design custom solutions and manufacture systems for industrial wastewater treatment and reuse and seawater desalination. Its solutions include treatment in wastewater using membrane-based systems, ZLD using WHEs and dryers and desalination of seawater. It was the first to introduce UHPRO membranes in India, which has capability of high recovery rates. Apart from these, the ZLD solution using ultra-high pressure reverse osmosis (UHPRO) systems and advanced waste heat evaporation systems reduces total energy demand for ZLD . The waste heat evaporation plants use thermal energy from waste heat such as engine cooling heat/exhaust heat as a means to extract clean water from highly concentrated waste waters and reverse osmosis plant rejects. In year 1992-93, the Company supplied reverse osmosis distillation plant to the Indian Navy for user and evaluation trials. It got into offshore seawater desalination equipment supply through Subsidiary, Rochem Separation Systems (India) Private Limited and acquired 50% equity share capital.Later, in 2000-01, the Company expanded into installation of industrial wastewater reuse through, Rochem Separation Systems (India) Private Limited along with Aurobindo Pharma Limited. It set up operations in Sharjah Airport International Free Zone through formation of Subsidiary, Blue Water Trading and Treatment (FZE) in 2006-07. The Company ventured into to the oil and gas sector through Subsidiary, Rochem Separation Systems (India) Private Limited in 2008-09. In 2009-10, Company acquired the entire shareholding in Reva Enviro Systems Private Limited pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement dated June 2, 2009 and expanded the manufacturing plants in the UAE through formation of a new subsidiary, Concord Enviro FZE. It also diversified the business to the food and beverage sector in 2010-11.In 2014-15, it sold NF membrane plant through our Subsidiary, Rochem Separation Systems (India) Private Limited. The Company formed a subsidiary, Roserve Enviro Private Limited, to carry on business in owning and providing all kinds of reverse osmosis plants and allied equipment. In 2017-18, Rochem Separation Systems (India) Private Limited installed first HPRO System and commercialized waste heat evaporators in 2018-19.During 2024, the company came out with a initial public offer of 7137321 equity shares of the company and the company listed its Shares in both BSE and BSE Stock Exchanges.