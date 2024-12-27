Concord Enviro Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.1
9.1
0.43
0.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.37
32.06
49.32
-211.55
Net Worth
43.47
41.16
49.75
-211.24
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
260
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
43.47
41.16
49.75
48.76
Fixed Assets
0.97
1
1.02
1.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
49.58
48.29
48.95
49.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3
0.47
0.25
0.01
Networking Capital
-10.11
-8.62
-0.68
-1.43
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.41
0.32
1.06
0.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.28
2.21
4.43
0.71
Sundry Creditors
-10.16
-4.84
-2.99
-1.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.64
-6.31
-3.18
-1.11
Cash
0.01
0.03
0.22
0.01
Total Assets
43.45
41.17
49.76
48.76
Funds from the fresh issue will support a greenfield project in the UAE, a brownfield expansion in Vasai, debt repayment, and working capital requirements.Read More
