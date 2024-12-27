iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

699
(-5.95%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Concord Enviro Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.1

9.1

0.43

0.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.37

32.06

49.32

-211.55

Net Worth

43.47

41.16

49.75

-211.24

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

260

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

43.47

41.16

49.75

48.76

Fixed Assets

0.97

1

1.02

1.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

49.58

48.29

48.95

49.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3

0.47

0.25

0.01

Networking Capital

-10.11

-8.62

-0.68

-1.43

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.41

0.32

1.06

0.01

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.28

2.21

4.43

0.71

Sundry Creditors

-10.16

-4.84

-2.99

-1.04

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.64

-6.31

-3.18

-1.11

Cash

0.01

0.03

0.22

0.01

Total Assets

43.45

41.17

49.76

48.76

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd : related Articles

Concord Enviro Systems Debut at 18% Premium

Concord Enviro Systems Debut at 18% Premium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Dec 2024|09:51 AM

Funds from the fresh issue will support a greenfield project in the UAE, a brownfield expansion in Vasai, debt repayment, and working capital requirements.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Concord Enviro Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.