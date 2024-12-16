Concord Enviro Systems Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
496.86
343.22
329.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
496.86
343.22
329.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
15.42
7.63
9.04
Total Income
512.27
350.85
338.41
Total Expenditure
428.61
300.21
275.89
PBIDT
83.66
50.64
62.52
Interest
17.79
18.75
18.51
PBDT
65.87
31.89
44.01
Depreciation
21.87
24.34
25.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
3.54
2.48
3.49
Deferred Tax
-0.98
-0.42
-1.43
Reported Profit After Tax
41.44
5.49
16.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
41.44
5.49
16.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
41.44
5.49
16.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
22.77
3.01
3,867.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
9.1
9.1
0.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.83
14.75
18.98
PBDTM(%)
13.25
9.29
13.36
PATM(%)
8.34
1.59
5
Funds from the fresh issue will support a greenfield project in the UAE, a brownfield expansion in Vasai, debt repayment, and working capital requirements.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.