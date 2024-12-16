iifl-logo-icon 1
Concord Enviro Systems Ltd Annually Results

755.65
(-0.38%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:59:57 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

496.86

343.22

329.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

496.86

343.22

329.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

15.42

7.63

9.04

Total Income

512.27

350.85

338.41

Total Expenditure

428.61

300.21

275.89

PBIDT

83.66

50.64

62.52

Interest

17.79

18.75

18.51

PBDT

65.87

31.89

44.01

Depreciation

21.87

24.34

25.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

3.54

2.48

3.49

Deferred Tax

-0.98

-0.42

-1.43

Reported Profit After Tax

41.44

5.49

16.48

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

41.44

5.49

16.48

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

41.44

5.49

16.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

22.77

3.01

3,867.84

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

9.1

9.1

0.43

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.83

14.75

18.98

PBDTM(%)

13.25

9.29

13.36

PATM(%)

8.34

1.59

5

QUICKLINKS FOR Concord Enviro Systems Ltd

